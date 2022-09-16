Affordable Florida Beach Towns Perfect For Your Next Vacation

Close your eyes and picture your happy place. What do you see? Sandy shores, a deep blue ocean, swaying palm trees? Can you hear the waves crashing and the seagulls calling? Are you already beginning to smell the salty surf and taste the pina colada? If your idea of a ticket to paradise means being knee deep in the water somewhere (and that somewhere is the beach), congratulations because you've officially been granted membership to the Southern Beach Lovers Club. No, it's not a real club. But yes, we do take our involvement rather seriously.

Being a Southern Beach Lover means taking annual—if not biannual—trips to fuel our obsession. But it doesn't mean cashing in our savings and jetting off to an exotic locale to do so. Whether we choose South Carolina's Sea Islands, Georgia's Golden Isles, or Alabama's Gulf Coast, Southerners know the best beaches are right in our own backyard and don't cost a fortune to visit.

Of course, you can't discuss beach destinations without mentioning Florida. And for those looking for a beach vacation that won't break the bank, Florida is the key … or should we say Keys. The Sunshine State is home to dozens of tiny beach towns ready to welcome you for a weekend away. Think quaint cafes, colorful shops, and uninterrupted views with hardly a high-rise condo or $5 souvenir sign in sight. Here are 10 inexpensive Florida beach towns to consider for your next vacation.