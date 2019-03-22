The Best Girlfriend Getaways in Florida To Plan Now

Grab your favorite pals and head to the Sunshine State for rest, relaxation, and fun in the sun, no matter the time of year. Whether you prefer relaxing on the beach, exploring historic districts, or discovering the local food scene, there's a weekend getaway the whole group will love. The hardest decision you'll have to make is which one of these Florida destinations you and your girlfriends will plan to visit first.

From the shores of the Gulf to the clear waters of the Keys, here are the best girlfriend getaways in Florida to put on your bucket list this year.