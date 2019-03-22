The Best Girlfriend Getaways in Florida To Plan Now
Grab your favorite pals and head to the Sunshine State for rest, relaxation, and fun in the sun, no matter the time of year. Whether you prefer relaxing on the beach, exploring historic districts, or discovering the local food scene, there's a weekend getaway the whole group will love. The hardest decision you'll have to make is which one of these Florida destinations you and your girlfriends will plan to visit first.
From the shores of the Gulf to the clear waters of the Keys, here are the best girlfriend getaways in Florida to put on your bucket list this year.
Seaside
This charming town along Florida's Gulf Coast is the perfect place for a relaxing getaway. Spend your morning shopping in town square, your afternoon on the white sand beaches, and your evening on the rooftop patio at Bud & Alley's.
Key West
Rent a bike or scooter for the perfect mode of transportation to see all the city has to offer. Make sure you enjoy chocolate-covered Key lime pie on a stick (at least once) and catch The Key West Sunset Celebration in Mallory Square.
Sanibel Island
Known as the Seashell Capital of the World, the beaches of Sanibel Island are perfect for those looking for souvenirs from the sea. The island also has over 25 miles of bike trails and offers nature tours throughout the year.
St. Augustine
If you prefer sightseeing to laying on the beach, this historic city is full of culture and architecture to keep you entertained. In addition to its rich history, the city also has an emerging food scene and thriving culture center.
Anna Maria Island
Get a taste of island life on this barrier island where high-rise condos are absent and the average temperature during the winter season is 77. Talk about ideal.
Delray Beach
Delray Beach is about 50 miles north of Miami on Florida State Highway A1A, making it the perfect place to get a taste of cosmopolitan without quite as much hustle and bustle.
Sarasota
Sarasota—a fanciful town on Florida's scenic Suncoast—has easy appeal for everyone. The Resort at Longboat Key Club has its own private tract of beach and offers visitors a more full-service experience that includes chairs, umbrellas, and striped cabanas.
Fernandina Beach
From the eight flags that have flown ownership over its shores to its bootlegging pirate days, Fernandina Beach is chock-full of historic gems. Downtown is home to a 52-block historic district that's dotted with Victorian-era mansions.
Pensacola
With the longest stretch of federally protected seashore, Pensacola's white sand beaches and turquoise waters are hard to beat. And it's also home to the Flora-Bama, the favorite beach bar of many Southerners and home of the famed Bushwacker.
St. Petersburg
Historic beachfront hotels and a walkable downtown make St. Petersburg ideal for enjoying the beach and the city. Make sure to visit a least one rooftop, like The Canopy at The Birchwood downtown or 360° Rooftop Lounge at The Hotel Zamora on St. Pete Beach; and expect surprises like the Sunken Gardens.
Orlando
Spend your days walking the streets of the Magic Kingdom with Dole Whips in hand and your nights enjoying shopping and dining at Disney Springs together. You're never too old!
Dunedin
Just about 24 miles west across the Tampa Bay, Dunedin has two island state parks within its city limits: Honeymoon Island State Park and Caladesi Island State Park.
Naples
If your ideal vacation includes casual al fresco dining and plenty of natural protected beaches and parks, Naples on Florida's Paradise Coast offers all of that and more.