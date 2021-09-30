"I Did It My Own Way": Florida Man Catches Big Alligator in Trash Can, Stuns Internet

A Florida man is going viral after he was filmed trapping and relocating an alligator using only a trash can this week.

Eugene Bozzi, a military veteran from Philadelphia, only moved to Mount Dora a year ago.

"I don't know the procedures, so I did it my own way," he told WESH 2 of his unorthodox removal technique.

"Somebody's gotta step up and do something, we all got to look out for each other right?" he added. "I was frightened when I had it in it, because it was so powerful. And I didn't expect that, it was pushing out, whipping its tail around."

The video, which started making the rounds on social media Tuesday, shows Bozzi, wearing socks and sandals, confront the alligator in front of his neighbor's house using only a city-issued trash bin.

With the six-foot gator in the trash can, Bozzi rushed it towards a retention pond across the street.

"Army training kicked in, get it done, dropping it in, keep moving," he told the local news station.

Unsurprisingly, the video caught the attention of the local government. The official Twitter account of Orange County, Florida, shared the video along with an important reminder that "Alligators are not recyclable in your blue lid cart."