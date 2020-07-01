7 Charming Florida Beach Houses

It's all about the Gulf breeze in this historic-meets-modern family beach house in the charming community of Seaside. Architect Robert A.M. Stern designed the getaway with special attention to spacious porches that made the most of the beachfront property. "The lot was like a New York City townhouse, long and narrow," says Stern's partner Gary Brewer. So Robert maximized sight lines to the water with porches on all three levels and an open plan that gives every room on the second and third levels—even those at the back of the house—a Gulf view. "You are always aware of the Gulf, even from the stairwell," say the homeowners.