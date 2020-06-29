20 Florida Beaches That Look Like the Caribbean
When you're looking forward to a beach vacation but don't have time for jet setting, take a trip a little closer to home. We've rounded up some of the best beaches in Florida that will make you feel like you've sailed to the Caribbean—no passport required. Follow the curves of the Florida coast to find a slice of ocean-lapped sand that speaks to you. In addition to clear waters and palm trees waving in the wind, you'll also find laid-back beach towns, fresh seafood, and wide open sands that will tempt you to extend your vacation just a little longer. So pack your sunscreen, leave your worries behind, and breeze on down to Florida for the sandy shores and blue horizons of these 20 fantastic seaside destinations.
Bahia Honda
Perhaps one of the most Caribbean-style beaches in the mainland United States, Bahia Honda State Park has it all: crystal-clear water, white sand beaches, and plenty of breezy palm trees. The island is located about three-fourths of the way down the Florida Keys at Mile Marker 37 on Big Pine Key. The water is so transparent that the snorkeling here is second to none. And be sure to check out what's left of Henry Flagler's historic Overseas Railroad—a great spot for sunset photos.
Blind Pass Beach
Across from Englewood on Manasota Key is a well-kept-secret Gulf beach known as Blind Pass. It's a narrow stretch of sand with a bayside lagoon and a launch for kayaks and canoes. Here, you'll find perfect places for casting a line among a landscape of salt-sprayed mangroves as well as a broad horizon of skies that are always changing. Farther south is Lemon Bay Aquatic Preserve, Stump Pass Beach State Park, and connections to the mainland where you can find lodging and fresh seafood.
Caladesi Island
An unspoiled paradise, Caladesi Island is located in the blue-green waters of the Gulf of Mexico, just north of Clearwater. Only accessible by boat, set sail on the daily ferry and leave the hustle and bustle of the mainland behind. Before it was a state park, the island was the childhood home of author Myrtle Scharrer Betz. The only child ever born on the island, the author was the daughter of 1880s homesteader Henry Scharrer, and she placed a deed restriction on the property in 1946 to ensure that no unnecessary alterations could be made to the 157 acres. Thanks to her, the island is pristine to this day.
Captiva Island
Funky, quirky Captiva Island has a distinctly artsy vibe—exactly the kind you might expect to find in the Caribbean—and the beaches are pure perfection. Legend has it that renegade pirate Jose Gaspar built a prison on "Isle de los Captivas" in the early 1800s where he kept prisoners "captive" for ransom. Today, you'll wish you had the lock and key to throw away so you can stay in this sandy island haven forever.
Cayo Costa Island
A former fishing ground for the Calusa Indians, Cayo Costa Island offers a rich history and nine miles of undeveloped shoreline and sugar sand beaches. Dating back nearly 4,000 years, several Native American shell mounds are located on archipelago, the name of which means "Key by the Coast." Now a Florida state park, the island is only accessible by boat, and it's completely off the electrical grid. Even so, there are about two dozen private homes on the island, three of which you can find on VRBO. The state park also has campsites and rustic cabins available for vacation rentals, which offer the perfect opportunity to unplug and recharge.
Cocoa Beach
Though it's an easy drive from some of Florida's most popular attractions, Cocoa Beach is a classic laid-back oceanside town. There, you'll find quiet beaches, surf shacks, and a nostalgic seaside pier with entertainment and eats. Just south of Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, it's a lesser-traveled destination where you'll enjoy taking in Atlantic views and sighting coastal wildlife. Nearby Lori Wilson Park includes an oceanfront forest that's a haven for migrating and maritime birds.
Dry Tortugas
Located almost 70 miles west of Key West, Dry Tortugas National Park is the gateway to the western Caribbean. Only accessible by boat or seaplane, the park is a collection of seven remote islands, as well as one of the largest 19th-century forts in the country. Early on, Spanish explorers used this high-traffic shipping channel through the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico. The fort was built between 1846 and 1875 to protect the shipping routes. Today, it's a marvel with decorative brickwork and 2,000 arches.
Fort De Soto
Five offshore islands collectively make up picturesque Fort De Soto Park, located near St. Petersburg on Florida's west coast. While the beaches tend to get crowded on the weekends, during the weekday and off-seasons, large swaths of immaculate sand are wide open with hardly another soul in sight. However, you will see plenty of sand dollars, shore birds, and dolphins in this unique location where the Gulf of Mexico meets Tampa Bay.
Grayton Beach
Though decidedly less under-the-radar than many of the destinations on this list, Grayton Beach State Park's mile-long stretch of powdery sand on Florida State Route 30A feels worlds away from Destin and Panama City, the two towns it stands halfway between. A roll-up walkway and beach wheelchair make it easier to access and enjoy the pristine surrounds. Once you've finished sunning for the day, go for a paddle on Western Lake to experience a coastal dune lake, which occur in only a few places around the word; you can rent kayaks from the park's ranger station.
Honeymoon Island
An all-natural escape in the heart of the Tampa Bay area, Honeymoon Island is one of Florida's most famous state parks. It's completely pristine with white sand and jade water—definitely Caribbean-esque. The ideal time to visit is on a less busy weekday, where you can plop down in the sand and witness a spectacular sunset on the beach along with a lively crowd of pelicans, osprey, eagles, and great horned owls. It's no wonder the birds love this island, too!
Inlet Beach
Just a few miles from Seaside, this 30A locale is situated between Rosemary Beach and Carillon Beach. It has broad sands and offers easy access to Camp Helen State Park, which fronts Powell Lake and Phillips Inlet. Stake out your spot in the sugary sand early in the day for the best views of the cerulean waters, then stay there 'til sunset, when the place is arguably at its most breathtaking.
Islamorada
You'll find blue skies and bluer waters on this slip of sand in the Florida Keys. Nestled on the coasts of Islamorada are secluded, sandy beaches and palm trees curved by the salty breezes coming in off the water. Find a luxurious getaway (and your own private cottage) at The Moorings Village, a beachfront resort with plenty of places to lounge on the sands. Don't miss an opportunity to stop in this sun-drenched beach town; it's worth the drive.
Keewaydin Island
A barrier island located off the coast of Marco Island and Naples, Keewaydin Island is a hidden gem. It's a hotspot on the weekends for in-the-know locals, but most beach connoisseurs don't even know this pristine seven-mile stretch of sand exists. There are no roads, cars, or bridges, so you're going to need a boat to get around. Wildlife abounds, especially loggerhead sea turtles, wild boars, and bobcats. It's also home to the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, one of the few remaining undisturbed mangrove estuaries in North America.
Key Biscayne
This flawless beach just off the coast of Miami isn't a secret. In fact, the picturesque island setting in Crandon Park has provided many the backdrop for modeling photo shoots, TV commercials and magazines. The key is to go on a weekday—no crowds. Just a sprawling pearly sand beach and hundreds of palm trees for shade. Back in the day, Key Biscayne was a coconut plantation, and it's still home to hundreds of towering palms and lush tropical flora. Hang a hammock between two breezy beauties and you'll instantly lock in that laid-back Caribbean vibe.
Melbourne Beach
Situated between Indian River and the Atlantic, Melbourne Beach is a low-key destination with wide sandy beaches that will make you feel as though you're a million miles away from the mainland. Find a few laid-back restaurants and lodging options in town, as well as bait-and-tackle shops that are more than happy to supply your weekend fishing jaunts on the sun-baked coast.
Perdido Key
Perdido Key is a favorite getaway for those in the know. It's a narrow stretch of white-sand beaches lapped by emerald waters, and it's located in the northwest section of the Florida Panhandle. It has long been a destination for families who are seeking rental properties away from the bustle of touristy cities and hoping for easy access to nature. It's a stone's throw from Big Lagoon State Park and Perdido Key State Park, as well as Johnson's Beach along Gulf Islands National Seashore.
Sanibel Island
Certainly by now almost everyone knows that Sanibel Island is the undisputed shelling capital of North America. Every collector's dream, you don't have to go all the way to the Caribbean to discover hundreds of colorful sea shells. On 15 miles of beaches that wrap around this isle in the Gulf of Mexico, there are more than 250 different kinds of shells. It's such a popular pastime that the act of bending at the waste to retrieve a shell is referred to as the "Sanibel stoop."
Siesta Key
South of Sarasota, the 8-mile-long barrier island's quartz-sand beaches and sparkling Gulf waters are just part of the draw. This shoreline has shallow waters that begin bright green and aquamarine close to land and then deepen to cobalt blue as they unfurl farther out. It's an easy place to keep the whole family entertained thanks to tennis and volleyball courts, beachside concession stands, and year-round lifeguards.
St. Augustine Beach
For a beach vacation to remember, head to St. Augustine Beach, the seaside stretch just south of the oldest city in the U.S. This is a small oceanside town located on Anastasia Island, and it has broad Atlantic Beaches perfect for wandering and taking in the sunrises. It's also adjacent to Ocean Hammock Park, a green space with a nature trail that's also a nesting place for sea turtles. Don't miss a visit to the St. Johns County Ocean Pier, where you can cast your lines into the sea.
Vero Beach
Vero Beach is the best of all worlds. It's an Atlantic Beach town that includes picturesque beaches on a barrier island accessible via bridges across Indian River Lagoon. It's a destination for taking in natural wonder, too. Nearby
McKee Botanical Garden is filled with tropical plants, and you'll even find water lilies blooming in its streams. Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge lies north of Vero Beach and is a home for brown pelicans and other migrating avians.
