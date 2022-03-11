Edward Scissorhands House for Sale in Florida
There's nothing ordinary about the three-bedroom house at 1774 Tinsmith Circle in Lutz, Florida.
As it turns out, those unique topiaries are more than a bold landscaping choice—they're a nod to the residence's role in Edward Scissorhands, the Tim Burton classic starring Johnny Depp. And now, this quirky 1,432-square-foot piece of Hollywood history can be yours for just $699,900.
After purchasing the property in 2020, the current owners turned a portion of the residence into a free museum they dubbed "Scissorland." According to WFLA, they decorated the home with memorabilia, photos and props from the movie production, including a square of the kitchen wallpaper seen in the movie.
The price includes not only the home, but their entire collection of memorabilia.
"The iconic house from the movie Edward Scissorhands is on the market once again! Also known as The Boggs' house or the Avon Lady's house, it offers a rare opportunity to live on a nostalgic movie set," the listing boasts. "Don't miss the chance to own such a fun and interesting, one-of-a-kind home that comes with ALL the priceless collection of memorabilia from the movie!"
Edward Scissorhands, which starred Depp as a loveable humanoid monster with scissor blades for hands, premiered in 1990.
Much of the film was shot on Tinsmith Circle, a cul-de-sac in the Carpenter's Run neighborhood of Lutz, a sleepy Tampa suburb. The production gave the homes in the neighborhood temporary pastel paint jobs to make them look cartoonish and toylike for the movie.