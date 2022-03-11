Edward Scissorhands House for Sale in Florida

This piece of Hollywood history can be yours for $699,900.
By Meghan Overdeep Updated March 11, 2022
Credit: Dylan Todd Photography

There's nothing ordinary about the three-bedroom house at 1774 Tinsmith Circle in Lutz, Florida.

As it turns out, those unique topiaries are more than a bold landscaping choice—they're a nod to the residence's role in Edward Scissorhands, the Tim Burton classic starring Johnny Depp. And now, this quirky 1,432-square-foot piece of Hollywood history can be yours for just $699,900.

After purchasing the property in 2020, the current owners turned a portion of the residence into a free museum they dubbed "Scissorland." According to WFLA, they decorated the home with memorabilia, photos and props from the movie production, including a square of the kitchen wallpaper seen in the movie.

The price includes not only the home, but their entire collection of memorabilia.

Credit: Dylan Todd Photography

"The iconic house from the movie Edward Scissorhands is on the market once again! Also known as The Boggs' house or the Avon Lady's house, it offers a rare opportunity to live on a nostalgic movie set," the listing boasts. "Don't miss the chance to own such a fun and interesting, one-of-a-kind home that comes with ALL the priceless collection of memorabilia from the movie!"

Edward Scissorhands, which starred Depp as a loveable humanoid monster with scissor blades for hands, premiered in 1990.

Much of the film was shot on Tinsmith Circle, a cul-de-sac in the Carpenter's Run neighborhood of Lutz, a sleepy Tampa suburb. The production gave the homes in the neighborhood temporary pastel paint jobs to make them look cartoonish and toylike for the movie.   

