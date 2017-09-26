10 Fun Things To Do in Delray Beach, South Florida's Colorful Escape

As soon as you see the palm-lined main drag known as Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach, it's hard to not be in the vacation state of mind. The colorful attitude and style of South Florida is uniquely its own, and while most think of Miami, this coast-hugging town along the iconic State Road A1A goes at a slower pace.

Around 50 miles north of Miami, Delray Beach has a level of proximal sophistication to its boutiques, dining, and entertainment, but keeps its charm with a walkable downtown and historic architecture. Think of it like Miami's baby cousin.

Here are 10 things to do in Delray Beach on your next visit to South Florida.