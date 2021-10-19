Caeleb Dressel Honored With Giant Crop Maze in Florida Hometown

A portion of the tickets sales will be donated to a scholarship fund set up in memory of Dressel’s beloved high school math teacher, Claire McCool.

A Florida farm is paying tribute to hometown hero Caeleb Dressel with a crop maze in his likeness.

Dressel, the swimming phenom who topped the podium five times at the Tokyo Olympics over the summer, hails from the small town of Green Cove Springs outside Jacksonville. Inspired by his record-breaking achievements in the pool, Amazing Grace Family Farms chose a Dressel theme for this year's maze.

"Congratulations Caeleb — Clay County is so proud of you!" the farm wrote alongside an aerial photo of the maze on Facebook in July. "Amazing Grace Crop Maze is excited to honor and celebrate the achievements of hometown hero, Caeleb Dressel, in the Tokyo Olympics as the 2021 maze design."

According to Amazing Grace Family Farms, a portion of the tickets sales will be donated to Clay High School's Claire McCool Memorial Scholarship fund in honor of the beloved math teacher who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2017.

McCool was especially important to Dressel. He was her student twice, first as a freshman in her geometry class, and later as a senior for statistics. McCool was there for Dressel when he made the difficult decision to take time off from swimming.

"He went through a little rough patch his senior year," McCool told The Florida Times-Union in 2016. "We were already close, but we had some really serious conversations about life and what is important."

Dressel was 21 years old when McCool's husband Mike gifted him with one of her workout bandanas.

Blue and patterned with little cows and flowers, the bandana accompanies Dressel to swimming competitions as a reminder of the woman who helped him get there.

WATCH: The Heartwarming Story Behind Caeleb Dressel's Blue Bandana

"Teachers like Mrs. McCool, schools like Clay High, and families like the Dressels are what make Clay County such a special place and a wonderful community," Amazing Grace Family Farms wrote. "We could not be more excited to recognize these hometown heroes who have made a difference in the lives of so many in our community."