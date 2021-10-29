Good Samaritan Saves Manatee From Falling Victim to Toxic Seagrass

Thanks to the quick action of a thoughtful boat club worker, a Florida manatee believed to have eaten toxic red tide seagrass has a second chance at life.

Mikko Claxton told WFLA that he was taking photos near the Bishop Museum in Bradenton Tuesday morning when he heard about a manatee in distress. Claxton said he found Don Swartz, an employee at nearby Freedom Boat Club, holding the manatee with its nostrils above water.

"I asked him what was wrong with the manatee, and he said they believe it's due to red tide, that it's having trouble breathing," Claxton told the local news station.

Swartz and a coworker reportedly followed the manatee by boat after their manager got a radio call about a lifeless manatee.

"Fifteen minutes later the manatee rolled over and started to drown," Swartz recalled to WFLA.

Swartz jumped in and rolled the approximately nine-foot manatee over and held it for 40 minutes until rescuers arrived. During that time, Claxton was able to snap a photo of Swartz caring for the sick animal.

Using a stretcher, rescuers were able to load the manatee onto a truck and transport her to SeaWorld for treatment. Experts say she has a 95% chance of recovery.

Red tide occurs when there is a higher-than-normal concentration of microscopic algae in the water. In Florida, red tides caused by the toxin-producing organism Karenia brevis can result in massive fish kills, and the deaths of marine mammals. Recently, red tide has proven particularly catastrophic for Florida's already fragile manatee population.