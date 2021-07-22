Legendary Former FSU Coach Bobby Bowden "At Peace" with Terminal Diagnosis
The 91-year-old coached the Seminoles for 34 years.
Bobby Bowden, Florida State's legendary football coach, has reportedly been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition.
Bowden, who turns 92 in November, shared the news with the Tallahassee Democrat on Wednesday.
"I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come," the Birmingham native said in a statement. "My wife Ann and our family have been life's greatest blessing. I am at peace."
According to the Democrat, Bowden's health has been deteriorating since he was diagnosed with COVID-19 last October. He has struggled to regain his strength and was hospitalized for five days this June.
"I feel fine, but I can't do much," he told the paper earlier this month.
In his in 34 years at FSU, Bowden earned a 316-97-4 record with two national titles (1993 and 1999). His impressive tenure with the Seminoles ended with his retirement in 2009. Overall, he won 357 games during his Division I coaching career, making him the second-winningest coach in DI history.
Bowden and his wife of 72 years share six children, 21 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
Our hearts are with the Bowden family and Seminoles fans across the country.