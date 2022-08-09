With 1,350 miles of coastline, there are plenty of options when it comes to beaches in Florida. From curling waves and the golden sands along the Atlantic Ocean to the east, and the warm Gulf of Mexico waters gently lapping onto the white sand beaches to the west, there truly is a beach for everyone.

If it's white sand beaches you're looking for, you've come to the right place—the Sunshine State is home to some of the whitest sand beaches in the world; so much so, they've been recognized as some of the best beaches in the U.S. Here, we take a look at a handful or so of the most beautiful white sand beaches in Florida, starting on the Panhandle and working our way south.