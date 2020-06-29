13 Best Places to Surf in Florida

This 13-mile stretch of sandy white beach on Florida’s Atlantic coast harbors major breaks. Walk your board down to the beach, or load up the car and drive right onto the shore. New Smyrna’s waves are known to be some of the most consistent in the entire state, and if you’re looking for an ideal spot for trick riding, well, it’s a match made in surfing heaven.

Where to Grab Gear and a Lesson

Quiet Flight NSB has all the best brands and great service, too. Gnarley Charley’s Surf Series offers private and group or family instruction, but his true specialty is coaching students to surf competitively. For a more laid-back lesson, check out Surfin’ NSB. They offer private and group lessons for all levels.