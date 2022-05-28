The Best State Parks in Florida for a Sunny, Any-Season Escape

With 175 parks encompassing more than 800,000 acres, Florida's expansive state park system is practically begging to be explored. Lucky for us, the Sunshine State's subtropical and tropical climates are ideal for visits year-round. (January and February included!)

Eager adventurers will love the miles and miles of hiking and biking trails leading through sand dunes, marshlands, pine flatwoods, and other centuries-old Florida habitats. Swimmers can cool off in the state's man famous springs. Campsites, including several on the beach, are plentiful—meaning you can fall asleep to the sound of waves gently lapping ashore. In the morning, you'll wake to the sun's rays warming your skin. For those who like a little more R&R with their outdoor time, the parks are home to plenty of white sand beaches for catnapping and unwinding in the presence of the glorious great outdoors.

Ready to see what's in store? Put on your swimsuit, grab a towel, and make sure you have plenty of sunscreen. It's time to check these Florida state parks off your travel bucket list.