10 Secret (Must-Visit!) Places in Florida That Only Locals Know
Ready for an adventure? Forget following the crowds. From secret gardens to wildlife havens, here’s 10 must-visit secret spots in Florida.
Walkers Landing in Amelia Island
Tucked away in the residential community of Amelia Island Plantation, Walkers Landing is a stunning secret spot to watch sunset. Wood benches and swings overlook the salt marsh and dock where residents keep kayaks. There’s also an elegant-meets-rustic lodge that can be rented out for events and weddings through the neighborhood association or Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort. 11 Beach Lagoon Road, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
No Name Pub in Big Pine Key
Everyone knows that Key West is home to some of the most colorful and historic watering holes in the Sunshine State. But in-the-know travelers start the pub crawl a few islands up the chain on unassuming Big Pine Key, home of the National Key Deer Refuge. No Name Pub got its start in 1931 as a general store and bait and tackle shop. In 1936, the owners added the bar, and patrons started hanging dollar bills on the ceiling and walls. As the locals like to say, “it’s a nice place, if you can find it.” 30813 Watson Boulevard, Big Pine Key, FL 33043
Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge in Vero Beach
Home to bird rookeries, fish spawning sites, a butterfly garden, and juvenile sea turtle nurseries, Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge consists of 5,400+ acres of protected lagoons and marshes frequented by endangered species. This National Historic Landmark became the first federal area set aside specifically to protect wildlife. Join a guided nature walk or explore on your own and keep an eye out for bobcats, river otters, manatees, dolphins, and more. 4055 Wildlife Way, Vero Beach, FL 32963
Cortez Historic Fishing Village in Cortez
Located on a little-known peninsula that juts off the coast of Bradenton, the Cortez Historic Fishing Village is where you’ll find one of the few remaining commercial fishing fleets on the waterfront in Florida. Head to a 1920’s era fish house called Star Fish Company where you’ll find a dockside, hole-in-the-wall-style eatery and market where the catch of the day was swimming just minutes before hitting your plate. 12306 46th Avenue W., Cortez, FL 34215
The Kampong Botanical Garden in Coconut Grove
Most of Miami has no idea that The Kampong secret garden exists (it’s camouflaged by layers of rare and exotic plants and guarded by a red gate) in the quirky Coconut Grove neighborhood on Biscayne Bay. Sprawling over 11 lush acres, towering palms and moss-draped oaks provide an umbrella to the former home of Dr. David Fairchild (1869-1954), one of the most famous horticulturists in history. As you explore the Asian-inspired main house, cottages, and grounds, you’ll take a step back into time and maybe even find a little Zen along the way. 4013 Douglas Road, Miami, FL 33133
The Banyan Tree in Islamorada
Tucked away in a tropical garden with orchids, succulents, and a towering Banyan tree, The Banyan Tree is a hidden oasis in Islamorada. Wander through the garden, shop for a Florida Keys-inspired outfit, or take a painting class. The boutique and gardens feature clothing, accessories, jewelry, home décor, and more. On the second Thursday of every month, show up for Creative Plant Night, where you can design terrariums and flower arrangements with friends. 81197 Overseas Highway (Mile Marker 81.2) Islamorada, FL 33036
Grayton Beer Company in Santa Rosa Beach
Capitalizing on that easy-going, Gulf-Coast state of mind, Grayton Beer Company’s taproom features a 25-tap draft wall of their small-batch brews that are all handcrafted on site. Not sure where to start? We love their Beach Blonde Ale. On Saturdays, there’s a killer food truck line-up, live music, and a great group of fun-loving folks. 217 Serenoa Road, Santa Rosa Beach, FL
Historic Sponge Docks in Tarpon Springs
Located north of Clearwater, Tarpon Springs is a hotbed of Greek culture and a sponge harvesting industry that dates back more than a century. At the Historic Sponge Docks, you’ll find shops and a collection of authentic Greek restaurants. Pop into Spongeroama’s Sponge Factory where you’ll find a large selection of natural sea sponges, Greek gifts, a museum, and boat tours. 510 Dodecanese Boulevard, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Gordon River Greenway in Naples
In Naples, locals know and love the Gordon River Greenway, an elevated nature trail and one of the last unspoiled areas in the region. Weaving through the mangroves, the Greenway features paved pathways, canoe and kayak launches, scenic overlooks for wildlife viewing, and a hidden entrance near the Naples Zoo and Conservancy of Southwest Florida. 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples, FL 34102
Shiny Fish Emporium in Anna Maria Island
Find your inner artist at Shiny Fish Emporium in Anna Maria Island, where you can decorate sand dollars with owners Rebecca and Dan. You’ll get the perfect keepsake to take home from vacation, and it’s a great activity for the whole family. Equal parts artisan haven and tropical boutique, you could spend hours shopping for unique gifts like colorful kimonos and funky ukuleles. 306 Pine Avenue, Anna Maria, FL 34216