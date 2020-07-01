10 Secret (Must-Visit!) Places in Florida That Only Locals Know

Everyone knows that Key West is home to some of the most colorful and historic watering holes in the Sunshine State. But in-the-know travelers start the pub crawl a few islands up the chain on unassuming Big Pine Key, home of the National Key Deer Refuge. No Name Pub got its start in 1931 as a general store and bait and tackle shop. In 1936, the owners added the bar, and patrons started hanging dollar bills on the ceiling and walls. As the locals like to say, “it’s a nice place, if you can find it.” 30813 Watson Boulevard, Big Pine Key, FL 33043