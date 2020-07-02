The Best Seafood Dives in Florida
The great state of Florida is practically lined with amazing seafood spots. Here are the best of the best.
J.B.'s Fish Camp & Seafood
New Smyrna Beach
Rambling wood building, dirt parking lot, light fixtures provided by beer companies, sign warning that untended children will be used for crab bait. Yes indeed, here stands a classic dive. Anything fried is good, and the steamed rock shrimp are great, as is the key lime pie; jbsfishcamp.com, 386-427-5747
The Back Porch Seafood & Oyster House
Destin, Florida
Giant open windows provide expansive views of white sand and emerald green water. The Back Porch takes pride in popularizing amberjack, a firm white fish seldom found on menus before the restaurant began featuring it in sandwiches. (We like the "angry" version, with spicy mayo.) Also check out the fish-, shrimp-, and crabmeat-filled gumbo, and the tart Key lime pie; 850-837-2022, theback-porch.com.
Schooners
Panama City Beach, Florida
Schooners's open-walled, right-on-the-sand, beach-party ambience and live music would ensure its popularity, but it also takes care with its Southern-flavored food—including excellent grits made with three cheeses. The creamy, smoky, spicy seafood gumbo starts a meal superbly. Also available are such surprises as seared crab cakes and grilled ahi tuna steak; 850-235-3555, schooners.com
Boon Docks Restaurant
Panama City Beach, Florida
Hidden on the back side of town at West Bay, under moss-draped live oaks, Boon Docks serves wonderfully fresh fried seafood, lightly breaded and seasoned. Even the fries get a touch of seasoning. Other specialties include po'boys, burgers, and―yes―fried pickles; 850-230-0005, boondocksfl.com
Boss Oyster
Apalachicola
Boss Oyster in Appalachicola is a classic Florida dive, with open-air rooms on pilings above the water, specializes in baked oysters with creative toppings; 850-653-9364
Dewey Destin Seafood Restaurant
Destin, Florida
Proprietor Dewey Destin’s great-great-grandfather founded the town, but what readers can’t stop talking about is the fresh seafood. Try the catch of the day fried or grilled, and watch a sunset over the water; 850-837-7575, destinseafood.com.
High Tides at Snack Jack
This casual surfer hangout has roots in the 1950s, but some very 21st-century menu items (Shrimp Tacos, Fish Reuben and a Bloody Mary made with Sake) are stars of the show.
Killer Seafood
Mexico Beach, Florida
Absolutely unpretentious and super friendly, with amazing—and totally messy—fish tacos. You'll be licking Killer Seafood Simmerin' Sauce from your fingers; 850-648-6565, killerseafood.net
The Old Salty Dog
Sarasota, Florida
Get the fresh fish-of-the-day sandwich—you decide whether it's going to be deep-fried, grilled, or blackened—and watch the boats from the waterside deck at this classic spot next to Longboat Key; 941-388-4311, theoldsaltydog.com
The Original Point
Perdido Key, Florida
Here, they know the secret to fabulous fried seafood: Go light on the batter. Fresh mullet and shrimp-and-crab bisque bring in visitors and keep the locals coming back; 850-492-3577, point-restaurant.com
Phillippi Creek Village Restaurant & Oyster Bar
Sarasota, Florida
You could sit for hours at a Phillippi Creek picnic table, feasting on a steamed combo pot: your choice of a dozen steamed clams, one pound snow crab, stone crab claws, one pound Alaskan king crab or 1/2 pound sea scallops; plus two dozen unshucked steamed oysters, 1/2 pound peel-and-eat shrimp, two ears fresh corn on the cob, onions and celery, and fresh-baked garlic bread. See what we mean? 941-925-4444, creekseafood.com
Keys Fisheries
Marathon, Florida
The fun starts before you even order here. First, give the person behind the window your thoughts on the question of the day (maybe your favorite television show or your favorite superhero). But remember your answer, because it will be the name of your order when it's bellowed over the loudspeaker. You'll claim a cafeteria-style tray filled with a trove of possibilities: stone crab soup, conch fritters, and other fresh catches from the Gulf and Florida Bay. And while you may not think seafood and sauerkraut are a perfect match, the "famous" lobster Reuben is sweet and tangy bliss; keysfisheries.com. 866-743-4353
Le Tub
Hollywood
Some of the best gumbo we've ever had: rich and with lots of shrimp. The charmingly ramshackle décor created from flotsam, jetsam, and ocean-borne treasures gathered from four years of sunrise jogging on Hollywood beach just enhances the vibe; theletub.com, 954-921-9425
Ernie's Bar-B-Q and Lounge
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
From US 1, it’s hard to miss the vibrant orange-and-yellow, palm tree–studded sunset mural that decorates Ernie’s BBQ Lounge—and you wouldn’t want to. The Fort Lauderdale institution has been serving its “famous” conch chowder recipe for more than 50 years—a meal-worthy bowl of thick, spicy red broth, chock-full of tender bits of conch and chopped veggies and accompanied by a side of slightly sweet Bimini bread. While conch is the kitchen’s forte (the fritters and salad are equally delicious), don’t overlook the smoked fish dip, made fresh with mahi mahi and yellowfin tuna; 1843 South Federal Highway, 954-523-8636.