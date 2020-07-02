The Best Seafood Dives in Florida

Marathon, Florida

The fun starts before you even order here. First, give the person behind the window your thoughts on the question of the day (maybe your favorite television show or your favorite superhero). But remember your answer, because it will be the name of your order when it's bellowed over the loudspeaker. You'll claim a cafeteria-style tray filled with a trove of possibilities: stone crab soup, conch fritters, and other fresh catches from the Gulf and Florida Bay. And while you may not think seafood and sauerkraut are a perfect match, the "famous" lobster Reuben is sweet and tangy bliss; keysfisheries.com. 866-743-4353