Florida Bars and Restaurants With the Best Water Views
Second only to Alaska, Florida features one of the longest stretches of coastline in the U.S. With beaches on the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean, there are more 10 distinct coasts to choose from if you're searching for a waterfront getaway in the Sunshine State.
And of course, nothing pairs better with views of the water than a fantastic meal. Bonus points if it includes fresh-caught fish, briny oysters, or succulent shrimp. If you happen to kick off your dining experience with a frozen daiquiri or Bushwacker, all the more power to you.
From white tablecloth spots with extensive wine lists to casual waterfront Tiki bars serving up local catch and live music, there's no shortage of restaurants and bars with gorgeous views of the ocean in Florida. Keep reading for our list of the best places to eat on the water, no matter where you choose to drop your anchor in the Sunshine State.
The Florida Keys
Louie's Backyard, Key West: In Key West, Louie's Backyard is a crowd favorite that was first made famous in one of Jimmy Buffett's tropical ballads. Everything is locally caught, and the food is as spectacular as the view.
Sunset Grille & Raw Bar, Marathon: Speaking of parrot heads, Sunset Grille & Raw Bar (pictured) in Marathon is the place to go for a killer chargrilled cheeseburger in paradise. The impressive raw bar, poolside barbecue parties, live music, and front row sunset views only add to the appeal.
Lorelei, Islamorada: Islamorada is home to plenty of tasty hotspots. Head to the mermaid-themed Lorelei for fish tacos and Key lime pie on an expansive dining deck overlooking the water.
Pierre's Restaurant, Islamorada: Pierre's Restaurant at Morada Bay (fans of Netflix's Bloodline will recognize it as the Rayburn family's fictional resort) is a must-visit for fine French-influenced dining at one of the most beautiful places on the planet.
Miami
La Côte, Miami Beach: Channel a South-of-France vibe at the swanky La Côte at Fontainebleau Miami Beach (pictured), where you can sip rosé and nosh on Mediterranean fare while gazing at the sparkling turquoise sea.
Baia Beach Club, Miami Beach: Offering incredible views of the water with downtown Miami not far in the distance, Baia Beach Club at the elegant Mondrian Hotel has a fabulous Sunday brunch spread complete with bottomless mimosas.
Juvia, Miami Beach: Set atop an architectural wonder on Lincoln Road, Juvia is an upscale rooftop restaurant with 360-degree views of South Beach and beyond. The menu dances between Japanese, Peruvian, and French cuisines for a dining experience unlike any other.
La Mar by Gastón Acurio, Brickell Key: For a chic waterfront dining experience on Brickell Key, La Mar by Gastón Acurio at the Mandarin Oriental offers an eclectic mix of Peruvian gastronomy and high-end cocktails.
Rusty Pelican, Key Biscayne: The Rusty Pelican is perched on an island in between downtown and Key Biscayne and has what many consider the best views of the city. It's no wonder diners flock here for everything from sunset cocktails to decadent multi-course meals.
Fort Lauderdale
Boatyard: Set sail for Boatyard (pictured), an elegant seafood-centric eatery that exudes that sophisticated yachting culture.
15th Street Fisheries: Or check out 15th Street Fisheries, where you'll have your choice between an upscale ambiance upstairs or more casual dockside dining downstairs. And you can feed giant tarpon from the dock!
Burlock Coast Seafood & Spirits: Across the beach and the Atlantic Ocean, Burlock Coast Seafood & Spirits at The Ritz-Carlton is all about serving up local flavors, which includes a rum-focused cocktail menu and plenty of opportunity to taste local seafood.
Shooters Waterfront: Offering equal parts jaw-dropping views and great American fare, Shooters Waterfront is a popular hotspot for dinner and drinks.
Kaluz Restaurant: Perched on the Intracoastal waterway, Kaluz Restaurant feels like a chic outdoor living room. It features cozy seating and fire pits arranged on faux grass, with a bar that's open to the outdoors.
The Palm Beaches
Guanabanas, Jupiter: With palm-fringed patios, stone bridges, and illuminated waterfalls, Guanabanas (pictured) in Jupiter will make you feel like you've discovered a secret jungle hideaway. Nosh on Florida Blue Crab Cakes, Tequila-Lime Atlantic Shrimp, or Macadamia-Coconut Fresh Catch with mango-pineapple salsa.
Old Key Lime House, Lantana: Open since 1889, the bright-green Old Key Lime House in Lantana is reportedly the oldest waterfront restaurant in Florida. Order a slice of the award-winning Key lime pie and soak up one of the best sunset views in South Florida. The waterfront patio is the perfect place to order punchy, tropical cocktail from the Tiki bar.
Benny's On the Beach, Lake Worth: A day at Lake Worth Pier isn't complete without a meal at Benny's On the Beach. The ample outdoor seating gives you panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean while you dine on everything from piled-high pancakes to fried seafood platters fit for a sea captain.
Southwest Florida
Mucky Duck, Captiva Island: Located on the beach in Captiva Island, the Mucky Duck (pictured) is a Florida institution. You can order everything from shrimp fried in beer batter to a fine cut of filet mignon. The main event each and every night is sunset, so plan accordingly.
Doc Ford's, Multiple Locations: Inspired by the main character in author Randy Wayne White's books, Doc Ford's is a great seafood joint with three locations: Fort Myers Beach (best water views along the Mantanzas Pass), Sanibel Island, and Captiva Island.
Gumbo Limbo at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples: Featuring a delectable seafood menu and a casual, Tiki-bar feel, Gumbo Limbo is a delightful place for an oceanfront meal.
Quinn's on the Beach at the JW Marriott, Marco Island: Featuring a nightly live fire dancer show, Quinn's on the Beach is a great spot for Caribbean-style specialties and, of course, jaw-dropping views of the ocean.
Treasure Coast
Drift Kitchen + Bar, Jensen Beach: Nestled on Florida's east coast at the new Hutchinson Shores Resort & Spa, Drift Kitchen + Bar (pictured) offers casually elegant al fresco dining (wood-fired pizza, made-from-scratch pasta, and a fine array of house specialty items) on its oceanfront veranda.
Sand Dune Café', Jensen Beach: For an amazing breakfast with a beach view, head to Sand Dune Café for fluffy omelets, French toast, and biscuits and gravy. After fueling up, you'll have plenty of energy for a full day of fun in the sun and splashing in the waves at Jensen Beach.
Ocean Grill, Vero Beach: A landmark oceanside restaurant situated directly on the sand in Vero Beach, the historic Ocean Grill dates to 1941 and is still going strong today. Take your pick from fine cuts of steak to North Atlantic scallops, fried oysters, or clam chowder.
Clearwater & Tampa Bay Area
Carretta on the Gulf, Clearwater: Clearwater's only AAA Four-Diamond rated restaurant, Carretta on the Gulf (pictured) offers mouthwatering Floridian-inspired cuisine in an beachfront setting. Nibble on every sea delicacy you can imagine from mussels and oysters to crab and lobster, plus plenty of hearty steak and pork chop options as well.
Ulele, Tampa: Located on Tampa's Riverwalk, Ulele is a native-inspired restaurant and brewery, offering lots of vegetarian and vegan friendly options, as well as an extensive seafood and beef menu. If you're feeling adventurous, try the alligator hush puppies.
Armature Works Heights Public Market, Tampa: Next to Ulele, the Armature Works Heights Public Market offers the same great river views. There, you can visit more than a dozen local restaurants in a lively communal food hall setting.
Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay, Tampa: Famous for their expansive bay views and extravagant Sunday brunch, Oystercatchers at Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay is a hot ticket. And so is sister restaurant Armani's, perched atop the 14th floor with floor-to-ceiling water views.
Space Coast & Daytona Beach
Rikki Tiki Tavern, Cocoa Beach: Located directly above the ocean at the end of the Cocoa Beach Pier, the Rikki Tiki Tavern (pictured) is known for its casual but tasty food menu (think grouper and lobster club sandwiches), as well as a long history of providing more than just spectacular 360-degree views. In the early 1960s, visitors and famed astronauts alike could drive their cars right onto the pier itself, offering a "grandstand seat" for the space shuttle launches at nearby Cape Canaveral.
Doc Bale's Grill, Daytona Beach: Enjoy an endless gourmet meal on the oceanfront at Doc Bale's Grill at the Hilton Daytona Beach. Diners go crazy for the all-you-can-eat peeled shrimp and prime rib at dinner and love the build-your-own omelets for a morning meal.
Sessions, Daytona Beach: At Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach, the luxurious Sessions restaurant serves up fine dining dishes like tuna poke and sumac-marinated lamb chops.
Northeast Florida
Sunrise Café, Amelia Island: Wake up to a 360-degree vista of the Atlantic Ocean at the Sunrise Café at Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort, where you can indulge in made-to-order omelets, maple-blueberry organic sausage, and more.
Salt, Fernandina Beach: For a delightful splurge, Salt at The Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island offers AAA Five-Diamond fine-dining—perfect for celebrating a special occasion or a fancy date night.
Cap's on the Water, St. Augustine: Another high-end eatery with drop-dead gorgeous views, Cap's on the Water is located between Ponte Vedra and St. Augustine. Famous for their oysters, it has an expansive outdoor dining deck bordering the beach and an impressive menu of seafood platters.
Funky Pelican, Flagler Beach: With crowd favorites like the maple bourbon salmon and seafood jambalaya, the Funky Pelican in Flagler Beach is a great spot for Florida-style seafood in a laid-back, spunky atmosphere.
30A & the Emerald Coast
Bud & Alley's, Seaside: Located along scenic Highway 30A, Bud & Alley's has been serving up Southern coastal classics in the picturesque town of Seaside for more than two decades.
Dewey Destin's Seafood Restaurant, Multiple Locations
The Crab Trap Seafood & Oyster Bar, Multiple Locations
With locations up and down the Emerald Coast, both Dewey Destin's Seafood Restaurant and The Crab Trap Seafood & Oyster Bar showcase fresh-from-the-sea eats alongside stunning water views. One thing is for sure: You won't go hungry.