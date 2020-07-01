Florida Bars and Restaurants With the Best Water Views

Second only to Alaska, Florida features one of the longest stretches of coastline in the U.S. With beaches on the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean, there are more 10 distinct coasts to choose from if you're searching for a waterfront getaway in the Sunshine State.

And of course, nothing pairs better with views of the water than a fantastic meal. Bonus points if it includes fresh-caught fish, briny oysters, or succulent shrimp. If you happen to kick off your dining experience with a frozen daiquiri or Bushwacker, all the more power to you.

From white tablecloth spots with extensive wine lists to casual waterfront Tiki bars serving up local catch and live music, there's no shortage of restaurants and bars with gorgeous views of the ocean in Florida. Keep reading for our list of the best places to eat on the water, no matter where you choose to drop your anchor in the Sunshine State.