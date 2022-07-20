10 Best Resorts in the Florida Keys

Life in the Florida Keys has long captured the hearts of travelers. Novelist Ernest Hemingway, rhapsodizing about the flowers, tamarind trees, guava trees, and coconut palms of his adoptive home of Key West, once called this destination "the best place I've ever been anytime, anywhere."

Forming the southernmost portion of the continental U.S., the Keys comprise five principal island stops: Key Largo, Islamorada, Marathon, Big Pine Key and the Lower Keys, and Key West, all accessible by bridge via U.S. Route 1 from Miami.

Each of the Florida Keys draws devoted fans with its own unique flavors and hospitality. Here are some resorts that make ideal home bases from which to explore the Keys and find your own favorites.