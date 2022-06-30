10 Best Florida Beaches for Couples

The setting: a secluded beach at sunset. The cast: just you and your sweetie sipping drinks and dreaming of the future with your toes in the sand. It might seem straight out of a romance movie's happily-ever-after ending, but it can easily become reality for you on your next couple's trip.

Let's explore some of Florida's most romantic beaches, ideal for setting the scene for a getaway just for the two of you. Whether your romance is just beginning to blossom, you're planning your honeymoon or celebrating a milestone anniversary, we think these Florida beaches are perfect for celebrating your coupledom.