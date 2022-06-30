10 Best Florida Beaches for Couples
The setting: a secluded beach at sunset. The cast: just you and your sweetie sipping drinks and dreaming of the future with your toes in the sand. It might seem straight out of a romance movie's happily-ever-after ending, but it can easily become reality for you on your next couple's trip.
Let's explore some of Florida's most romantic beaches, ideal for setting the scene for a getaway just for the two of you. Whether your romance is just beginning to blossom, you're planning your honeymoon or celebrating a milestone anniversary, we think these Florida beaches are perfect for celebrating your coupledom.
Bean Point Beach, Anna Maria Island
Make your sunset appointment here on Anna Maria Island, a Gulf Coast barrier island located south of St. Petersburg. Locals love the unspoiled views on Bean Point Beach, a white sand beach that doesn't offer the amenities of bigger beaches (no restrooms, rentals, for example), which means it is less crowded. More time for you and your significant other to focus on what's really important.
Seagate Beach, Naples
Located in southwest Florida on the Gulf Coast, Naples is home to some lovely beaches that provide gorgeous sunset vistas from the white sugar sand beach. Seagate Beach is one of the more secluded (read: romantic) options. Like many beaches on this list that aren't overrun with tourists, note that there are no public restroom facilities. Pack a picnic and enjoy the simply stunning sunset show that nature has in store.
Anne's Beach, Islamorada
Located on Islamorada in the Florida Keys, Anne's Beach is popular among couples making their way through this string of islands on their honeymoon or simply a romantic road trip. Take a day trip for a picnic and a stroll along the boardwalk and enjoy a sample of the island life. Up for some couple-building adventure? Rent a boat or kayak and head out to Lignumvitae Key Botanical State Park, a 300-acre island accessible only via boat (ferry service is also available on select days through Robbie's Marina.
Surfside Beach
Head to Surfside Beach, a Miami enclave for your dose of the three Rs (rest, relaxation and romance). Aside from a great setting for long walks on the beach, this small community hosts interesting events like Jazz on the Beach and Sunday Farmers Markets—grab some provisions for an epic beach picnic for you and your sweetheart.
Honeymoon Island Beach and Caladesi Island State Park
Romance is built right into the name: Honeymoon Island, a west Florida island located 30 miles northwest of Tampa, was so named in 1940 when 50 cottages were erected here to welcome newly married couples prior to World War II. Though the cottages didn't last, the inspiration for blossom love endures. The beach is now part of Honeymoon Island State Park, which frequently hosts weddings and boasts two on-site cafes. Visitors enjoy biking, fishing, swimming and relaxing here. And if you're looking for an even more secluded getaway, head to Caladesi Island State Park (you'll need to take the ferry from Honeymoon Island)—one of only a few undeveloped barrier islands in Florida.
Palm Beach
With its Gilded Age history as home of industrialist Henry Flagler (who, speaking of romantic gestures, built a mansion here as a wedding gift for his third wife and created what's now branded as "America's First Resort Destination"), Palm Beach juts out into the Atlantic Ocean across from Lake Worth Lagoon about an hour north of Fort Lauderdale. The island offers a good mix of opportunities to kick back and relax at a luxury resort, go shopping at the boutiques on Worth Avenue or enjoy cocktails at a swanky club. Splurge on a private beach bungalow for the ultimate vacation memory.
Playalinda Beach
Situated on 24 miles of undisturbed coastline Canaveral National Shoreline on Florida's east coast, Playalinda Beach offers great surfing and sunning. Nearby Merritt Island Wildlife Refuge hosts turtle walks during sea turtle nesting season—a fun couple's activity. Note: Posted signage indicates a portion of the north side of the beach is clothing optional.
Cocoa Beach
The closest beach to Orlando and Port Canaveral, this destination is great for couples wanting to go on a cruise or hit up Disney World or Universal Orlando theme parks and mix in a bit of relaxation before or after. Cocoa Beach offers a little bit of everything: tiki bars on the beach, casino cruises, deep-sea fishing and snorkeling, plus the Cocoa Beach Pier with shopping, restaurants and bars. Main Street merchants in Cocoa Village host Sip & Stroll events throughout the year, with wine tastings while you explore the quaint historic downtown.
South Beach Miami
South Beach, or SOBE, is a well-known destination, thanks to movies and pop culture. It's a place with white sand beaches and legendary nightlife, along with top restaurants, art galleries. Couples wanting to explore this Florida destination will enjoy people watching along the palm tree-lined Miami Beach boardwalk or nabbing a reservation at the latest restaurant hotspot. For beautiful sunset views, head to South Pointe Park.
St. George Island and Dog Island
Looking for some secluded Florida island time for you and your love? Head to St. George Island or neighboring Dog Island, both located off the Florida Panhandle. Undeveloped and usually uncrowded, Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park offers camping and renowned stargazing. Bike to the quaint downtown, boasting all locally owned stores and restaurants. Dog Island is only accessible by boat, and there are no public restrooms or facilities, making it a mostly under-the-radar destination great for shelling, fishing and spending time on the secluded beach with your sweetheart.