13 Family-Friendly Beach Hotels for a Memorable Florida Trip
Pack up and head to the Sunshine State for vacation. These hotels offer a perfect combination of kid-friendly activities and family amenities. If your family is an adventurous bunch, you'll find plenty to do to keep them entertained, from water trampolines to water slides and sand sculpting to parasailing. With movies, pools, and on-site activities, your crew may not want to leave the hotel to do any sightseeing. Adults can catch some fun of their own or find relaxation beachside or at the spa. Thoughtful amenities make these hotels your home away from home. Before you pack your bags, check out our list of 13 family-friendly beach hotels in Florida.
Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa
Miramar Beach, Florida
One of Northwest Florida's largest beachfront hotels, Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa, is located on the sugar-white sands and emerald-green waters of Destin. Kids will love the beach, multiple pools, and nearby attractions like a zip line, ropes course, water park, aquarium, and go-karts. Parents will appreciate family-friendly amenities like cribs and pack-and-plays, beach chairs, towels, and umbrellas, and a convenient market next to the pool for snacks and food on-the-go. They also provide day and nighttime kids' programs (Kids Krew), child care services, a variety of kid-friendly restaurants with great kids' menus, and suites that come with bunk beds in a little private alcove.
4000 Sandestin Boulevard South, Miramar Beach, FL 32550
TradeWinds Island Grand
St. Pete Beach, Florida
There's so much to do at TradeWinds Island Grand that you'll need to schedule several trips to experience it all. Located on a 20-acre white-sand beach on Florida's gulf coast, the resort has five swimming pools, a water playground full of trampolines and "chill-out" lounges floating in the waves, and a three-story-high water slide located right on the beach. There's more! You can try a surfing challenge on Surf WipeOut, check out a dive-in movie, and see an action-packed pirate show. Adults will appreciate the beachside hammocks and the spa while the kids have non-stop fun in the sun. Even four-legged family members can join in on the vacation, since TradeWinds also has pet-friendly suites.
5500 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Portofino Island Resort
Pensacola Beach, Florida
For the ultimate family vacation in Pensacola Beach, Portofino Island Resort has it all. Located in the calm waters of the Santa Rosa Sound, the resort's Adventure Cove is a water park featuring slides, games, and trampolines. High Tide Kids Club includes visits to the water park, kayak excursions, and beach games. Other kids' activities include scavenger hunts, nature walks, arts and crafts, and more. There's even a mermaid adventure where kids can swim and play with mermaids in the pool. Other fun activities include waverunners, surf camp, electric carts called scoot coupes, dolphin cruises, and spectacular firework shows.
10 Portofino Drive, Pensacola Beach, FL 32561
Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach
Palm Beach, Florida
Situated directly on the sand, Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach is packed with family-friendly amenities. The resort's free Kids for All Seasons program offers tons of activities to keep the little ones entertained. Think dive-in movies, nature walks, seashell hunts, sandcastle building, games, and more. At the resort's Florie's and Seaway restaurants, kids four and under eat for free off the children's menu. Go during the winter polo season, and the resort's concierge can arrange a family visit to the International Polo Club where you can enjoy a Sunday match, stomp the divots during halftime, and take photos with the horses.
2800 S. Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL 33480
Casa Marina Key West
Key West, Florida
Welcoming families since 1920, Casa Marina Key West, Curio Collection by Hilton is a luxury landmark hotel and home of Key West's largest private beach. Take part in one of the resort's sand sculpting workshops or book a cabana, and the friendly staff will bring you pool toys and waterproof cameras. Water sports and activities abound, from jet ski tours and kayaking to parasailing, boating, and snorkeling. For an experience you'll never forget, the resort concierge can arrange a private seaplane to pick you up and take you to Dry Tortugas National Park, a remote island almost 70 miles off Key West—and a world away from the crowds.
1500 Reynolds Street, Key West, FL 33040
Loews Miami Beach Hotel
South Beach, Miami, Florida
Located in the heart of the action in South Beach, Loews Miami Beach offers a family-friendly atmosphere set on a gorgeous white-sand beach. The iconic heart-shaped pool is lined with palm trees and has plenty of space to splash and play. The resort's SoBe Kids Camp offers tons of activities like beach sports, water balloon fights, Wii competitions, sand castle building contests, and scavenger hunts. After a banana boat ride or surfing lessons, head to the hotel's Miami Joe Coffee Co., where kids can enjoy locally churned Azucar Ice Cream from nearby Little Havana.
1601 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort
Hollywood, Florida
Inspired by the lyrics of one of Jimmy Buffett's most famous songs, Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort offers the ultimate tropical vibe on a stately stretch of sand in South Florida. Located next to the LandShark Pool, the Parakeets Kid's Club is the hotspot for activity including games and crafts. Older kids can get their adrenaline pumping at the beachfront surfing simulator. Bordering the resort's oceanfront access, cruise The Hollywood Beach Broadwalk, a paved thoroughfare lined with shops and cafes. You won't need to venture too far to grab a bite to eat since the resort has eight bars and restaurants, including the popular 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill.
1111 North Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL 33019
Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa
Bonita Springs, Florida
With a winding lazy river, four pools, and five waterslides, Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa is 26 acres of waterfront paradise in Southwest Florida. Kids can enjoy waterslide races on the dueling speed slides or wind down the 900-foot inner tube slide. The little ones will be captivated as they walk through the easy-access pool footpath, which was hand painted to reveal an undersea world including dolphins, whales, and other sea life. Other activities for kids include a rock climbing wall, putting green, video arcade, lawn games, and more. There's also a free boat ride that takes families to a secluded beach on Big Hickory Island where an afternoon can easily be spent shelling or birding.
5001 Coconut Road, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
Disney's Vero Beach Resort
Vero Beach, Florida
Nestled on Florida's Treasure Coast, Disney's Vero Beach Resort offers spacious two-bedroom vacation villas along a pristine stretch of sand. The resort is located less than a two-hour drive from the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, and features a variety of activities for kids to participate in, including scavenger hunts, bingo, archery, arts and crafts, and Fishing FUNdamentals that teach the basics of catch-and-release fishing. The oceanfront pool features a 163-foot "Pirate's Plunge" waterslide as well as a pirate-themed splash and play area. Join the Turtle Troop, an activity where families can learn how to identify loggerhead sea turtle tracks. You can also "adopt" a sea turtle and track its development online.
9250 Island Grove Terrace, Vero Beach, FL 32963
South Seas Island Resort
Captiva Island, Florida
Spanning 300+ gorgeous acres including a two-and-half-mile private beach and wildlife sanctuary, South Seas Island Resort is paradise for families. Take part in the resort's live music and a nightly ritual where, as the sun dips into the Gulf, guests of all ages toss a shell into the ocean and make a wish. Kids love it, especially since Captiva and Sanibel islands are known as the shelling capitals of the world. Visit the on-site Sanibel Sea School to find out what to look for and enroll in other experiential excursions. Splash and play in the resort's three pools and race down the winding water slides. Check out Skully's Family Interactive Center where you'll find Wii tournaments, wacky games like crab racing, and arts and crafts like tie-dye and coconut painting.
5400 Plantation Road, Captiva Island, FL 33924
Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa
Manalapan, Florida
The Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa is a seven-acre oceanfront haven with a private beach that's friendly for the whole family, even your four-legged members. This retreat on Florida's gold coast offers opportunities for play and experiences with its Kids' & Teen Club. From crafting and culinary activities to an arcade and cinema, kids with a range of interests will find something to do. A virtual playground features a "Lite Zilla" interactive wall and a sketch aquarium. The club offers escape games, limbo contests, scavenger hunts, and more, and collaborates with the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in nearby Juno Beach. On the water, families can bodyboard, snorkel, and paddle. While the kids play, parents can indulge in a full-body workout, try barre fusion, or wake up with beachside yoga.
100 S. Ocean Boulevard, Manalapan, FL, 33462
Pelican Grand Beach Resort
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
For a family getaway that offers comfort and relaxation, Pelican Grand Beach Resort will make your stay feel luxurious. This Fort Lauderdale hotel offers a private beach with a staff to meet your needs, a zero-entry pool, and a lazy river for floating the afternoon away. Kids can join the Funky Fish Ocean Camp for activities like crafts, snorkeling, skim boarding, and beach clean-up. For those who want a little more action, paddle boards are available, and Seabob underwater jet skis offer a closer look at ocean life. After a day in the sun, tuck in for in-room dining with a menu that delights both kids and adults. Settle your sweet tooth at The Emporium, a 1950s ice cream parlor that will satisfy your child—or your inner child—with its variety of ice cream flavors, bakery items, and sweet treats.
2000 North Ocean Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
Cheeca Lodge & Spa
Islamadora, Florida
Discover the laidback lifestyle of Islamadora at Cheeca Lodge & Spa. This family-friendly oasis features 1,200 feet of palm-lined beach and blue water, perfect for the beach-goer, fisherman, and outdoor enthusiast. The 525-foot pier is the longest in the Keys and the perfect spot to cast. Families have unlimited use of sea kayaks, bikes, fishing equipment, and more. Camp Cheeca, run by professional camp counselors, is an environmentally focused program that combines arts and crafts with wildlife exploration and activities. Dine at one of three first-class restaurants, featuring the finest sushi, fresh local seafood, and favorites from Naples, Italy.
81801 Overseas Highway, Islamadora, FL 33036