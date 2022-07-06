The 9 Best Boardwalks to Visit in Florida
Long walks on the beach are great and all, but have you tried strolling along a boardwalk? Boardwalks come in a few different forms: as a wooden walkway across marshy ground, a promenade along a beach or waterfront area, or an elevated footpath or walkway that enables pedestrians to cross land that is wet, fragile, or otherwise difficult to traverse. Boardwalks don't have to be made of wood, but they often are.
With this definition in mind, you can see why boardwalks are found all around the Sunshine State. From busy boardwalks lined with ice cream parlors, carnival rides, and souvenir shops in Daytona Beach and Orlando, to middle-of-nowhere pathways designed for nature excursions and wildlife sightings in Everglades National Park and Goethe State Forest, there's a Florida boardwalk for every kind of traveler (and Florida residents, too).
Plan a sojourn to any of these best boardwalks in Florida for a nice walk with a great view.
Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary
When it comes to the best boardwalks in Florida, it's hard to beat the two-mile Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary boardwalk in beautiful Naples on the west coast. As you walk along the twists and turns of this boardwalk through pine flatwoods, wet prairie, marshland, and the largest old-growth Bald Cypress forest in North America, you may feel as if you've stepped back in time, beholding the Florida that once was. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for wildlife such as white-tailed deer, raccoons, and alligators.
John's Pass Village & Boardwalk
If you're looking for a boardwalk with civilization rather than nature, John's Pass Village & Boardwalk is the place for you. Created by an 1848 hurricane and first explored by the pirate John Levique, John's Pass today is home to more than 100 merchants where you can shop, dine, and enjoy being near the water.
Rod & Reel Pier
The Rod & Reel Pier is an iconic old-Florida spot tucked away in serene Anna Maria Island. A two-story restaurant open since 1947, Rod & Reel Pier sits on a scenic boardwalk jutting directly out into the Gulf of Mexico, with light blue waters surrounding. This beautiful boardwalk could make for a computer screensaver, but it's a beloved local restaurant, too.
Cemetery Point Boardwalk
While the name sounds ominous, Cemetery Point Boardwalk in old-timey Cedar Key is a peaceful place to explore. The 1,200-foot boardwalk gives access to Cemetery Point Park, a three-and-a-half-acre park located on coastal upland along a channel of the Gulf. Here, visitors can fish, swim, and kayak, but the boardwalk in particular is a great place for spotting wildlife and birds in their native tidal marsh.
Daytona Beach Boardwalk
Who can resist family fun at the famous Daytona Beach Boardwalk? Here, in an elevated mile-long platform just off the sands of Daytona Beach, visitors can enjoy the Ocean Walk Shoppes and the Daytona Beach Bandshell (yep, where the teams featured on Netflix's Cheer compete each year) as well as tons of gift shops, restaurants, and things to do, including carnival rides and a classic arcade.
Big Cypress Boardwalk Trail
The Big Cypress Boardwalk Trail in Goethe State Forest leads visitors deep into an ancient swamp, where you can encounter the majesty of the 100-foot-tall, 900-year-old Goethe Giant, one of the largest cypress trees in Florida. This 0.4-mile out-and-back trail is an easy trek and well worth the short walk.
Hollywood Beach Broadwalk
That's no typo: the rearranged letters here represent the super-wide walkway that is the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk. Dating to the 1920s, the 2.5-mile pedestrian promenade has long been one of Florida's top spots for beachgoers, joggers, skaters, and cyclists. Located along the Atlantic Ocean between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, the brick-paved thoroughfare is dotted with restaurants, hotels, boutiques, three oceanfront parks, and a weekly live music series.
Bobcat Boardwalk Trail
On a visit to Everglades National Park, don't miss the 0.5-mile, self-guided Bobcat Boardwalk Trail, where you can meander through sawgrass slough and tropical hardwood forest. This simple boardwalk gives you direct access to some of Florida's rare untouched terrain.
Disney's BoardWalk
It wouldn't be a complete list of the best boardwalks in Florida without including perhaps the most famous one: Disney's BoardWalk, where the magic is extended outside the gated parks to a boardwalk where, unlike most places with Disney in the name, there is no admission fee. This quarter-mile promenade is home to dining, shops, nightlife, and the nostalgic Disney's Boardwalk Inn. Here, you can stroll along the water's edge to enjoy a setting reminiscent of classic boardwalks like Coney Island and Atlantic City, take a short walk to Epcot, or hop on a boat ride to Disney's Hollywood Studios.