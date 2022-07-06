The 9 Best Boardwalks to Visit in Florida

Long walks on the beach are great and all, but have you tried strolling along a boardwalk? Boardwalks come in a few different forms: as a wooden walkway across marshy ground, a promenade along a beach or waterfront area, or an elevated footpath or walkway that enables pedestrians to cross land that is wet, fragile, or otherwise difficult to traverse. Boardwalks don't have to be made of wood, but they often are.

With this definition in mind, you can see why boardwalks are found all around the Sunshine State. From busy boardwalks lined with ice cream parlors, carnival rides, and souvenir shops in Daytona Beach and Orlando, to middle-of-nowhere pathways designed for nature excursions and wildlife sightings in Everglades National Park and Goethe State Forest, there's a Florida boardwalk for every kind of traveler (and Florida residents, too).

Plan a sojourn to any of these best boardwalks in Florida for a nice walk with a great view.