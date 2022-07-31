7 Best Beaches on Florida's Gulf Coast

Florida's Gulf Coast runs 770 miles, from Perdido Key and Pensacola on the western edge of the Panhandle, south to Naples and Marco Island at the edge of the Everglades. With all of that space, it's little surprise that there are some incredible beaches dotted along the west coastline. Even better, for the most part these beaches boast powder-soft, sugar-white sand and clear, turquoise water that sets the scene for an idyllic day at the beach.

While there are some very popular beach destinations along the west side of the state, here we take a look at the quieter side and seven of the best beaches on Florida's Gulf Coast starting in the south and making our way north to the Panhandle.