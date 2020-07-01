The Best Beaches in Key West, Florida

Smathers Beach

The most popular stretch of sand in Key West is Smathers Beach. Spanning about half a mile along S. Roosevelt Boulevard on the southern part of the island, Smathers attracts its fair share of crowds and it’s easy to see why. There are plenty of activities, food venders, and watersport rentals here and parking is free along the boulevard. Practice your serve in a game of beach volleyball, explore the calm waters via stand-up paddleboard, or let the wind catch your sail as you drift along the coast in a mini sailboat.

Image zoom bennymarty/Getty

Higgs Beach/Rest Beach

For a less crowded option, rise and shine early and head out to Higgs Beach inside CB Harvey Rest Beach Park. While the party crowd is still sleeping off last night’s shenanigans, this is your chance to find solace in the sunrise. Take a stroll out on the White Street Fishing Pier, stake a claim to one of the covered waterfront picnic areas, do a few yoga stretches and don’t be surprised if you hear or even see a rooster—they tend to like this beach too. Another perk: parking is free.

Image zoom poladamonte/Getty

Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park

Located about two miles from downtown Key West, Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park is a great beach to spend the entire day because there’s plenty to do. Pack your snorkel gear and a picnic lunch (there are plenty of barbecue grills). Inside the park, you’ll find a remarkable old fort named after President Zachary Taylor that was used during the Civil War to protect the Key West Harbor. The fort has the largest collection of Civil War-era cannons in the country and is now a National Historic Landmark. Stay until the park’s close at sundown and watch a spectacular sunset. Park admission is $6 per vehicle, plus $.50 per person.

Image zoom Marco Simoni/Getty

Dry Tortugas National Park