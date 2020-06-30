15 Best Beach Hotels in Florida
Pack your flip-flops and swimsuits because these 15 hotels in Florida are directly on the beach. The Atlantic Ocean is whispering, and it's calling your name. Meet the beach at these locations for a memorable, sunny vacation. These destinations are brimming with activities, on and off the beach. Shopping, roasting marshmallows, and legendary golf courses: It's a good day when you're in Florida.
The hotel aesthetics range from the Mediterranean to tropical, and some even have been furnished by renowned designer Jonathan Adler. It doesn't matter what style accommodations you choose because the best accessory is the crystal clear waters waving at you from outside.
Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa
Manalapan, Florida
Situated on seven sprawling acres that front the Atlantic Ocean, luxury awaits at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa. Rooms and suites feature coastal furnishings and décor by designer Jonathan Adler. The resort's 42,000-square-foot Eau Spa features a tropical garden with hanging chairs, cabanas, waterfalls, and hot tubs with whimsical rubber duckies. The Scrub and Polish Bar is available for customizable body scrubs curated by expert Mixologists. There's also a wishing well helping to make all your vacation dreams come true.
Henderson Park Inn
Destin, Florida
Consistently voted as one of the most romantic places to stay in Florida, Henderson Park Inn overlooks a jaw-dropping white-sand beach. The coastline feels like there isn't anyone else for miles (thanks to the state park next door). This area of Florida is known as the Emerald Coast because of the crystal-clear, seafoam-colored water. And you'll want to soak up those stunning views from one of the waterfront balconies or the spacious back deck. Featuring only 35 suites, the inn exudes an exclusive, bed-and-breakfast type of charm. Freshly cut flowers and a complimentary bottle of wine are available to all guests.
The Ritz-Carlton Miami
Key Biscayne, Florida
While the rest of the beaches in Miami tend to attract crowds, the private beach at The Ritz-Carlton in Key Biscayne feels like a world away from the bright lights of the Magic City. Families rave about the resort's Ritz Kids program that features coastal activities from Jean-Michel Cousteau's Ocean Futures Society. Adults will love the impressive tequila selection at RUMBAR, margaritas at the Mexican-style Cantina Beach, champagne and rosé at Dune, and classic cocktails with a Floridian twist at Lightkeepers.
JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort
Marco Island, Florida
Located at the mouth of the Ten Thousand Islands, the expansive beach at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort stretches as far as the eye can see. A fire dancer pays homage to Balinese culture every night at sunset, the inspiration behind the resort's tropical design aesthetic. With more than 800 rooms (including an adults-only tower), four pools, two championship golf courses, a plethora of beachfront dining options, and a luxury spa, there's plenty to keep you, and the whole family entertained.
The Don CeSar
St. Pete Beach, Florida
Reminiscent of a Mediterranean-style castle with its coral pink exterior and striking architecture, The Don CeSar towers over St. Pete Beach like a crown jewel. Known as Florida's iconic "Pink Palace," the hotel opened at the height of the Great Gatsby era in 1928. Go hunting for shells on the powdery white-sand beach, take a banana boat ride in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and then head to Uncle Andy's Ice Cream Parlor, where you'll find nostalgic treats and homemade ice cream.
Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort
Fernandina Beach, Florida
Featuring the largest beach on our list, Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort sports a three-and-a-half-mile private stretch of sand at the tip of Florida's northernmost island. Famous for its Southern charm and natural beauty, Amelia Island is a playground for nature lovers, and this hotel showcases the best of the area. Go fishing, kayaking, boating, swimming, shopping, golfing, and more. And make sure you score a golf cart because it's the best and most scenic way to cruise around this expansive 1,350-acre resort.
The Ritz-Carlton Naples
Naples, Florida
The Grande Dame of Florida charm, The Ritz-Carlton in Naples, sits on a pristine, three-mile, white-sand beach. The resort truly has something for everyone, from beach activities and water sports to a three-story spa. The seven restaurants and access to two championship golf courses will provide entertainment for the whole trip. It's also a hotspot for toes-in-the-sand weddings. Each of the 450 rooms and suites has drop-dead gorgeous views of the Gulf of Mexico, so you get a front-row seat to sunset every night.
Pelican Grand Beach Resort
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Very few hotels in Fort Lauderdale are located directly on the sand, but Pelican Grand Beach Resort sits on a picture-perfect private beach. Float in the resort's lazy river, swim in the zero-entry pool, sit in a rocking chair on the shaded veranda, and dine on the day's fresh catch at beachfront OCEAN2000. Part of Noble House's portfolio of resorts, this beauty exudes a sense of old Florida grandeur in a boutique hotel setting.
Sandpearl Resort
Clearwater Beach, Florida
Surrounded by sugary white sand and located in the heart of all the action in Clearwater Beach, Sandpearl Resort is what a beachfront hotel should be. Nearly all of the resort's 250+ guest rooms have a water view of either Gulf Mexico or Mandalay Bay. Roast marshmallows and make s'mores on the beach, learn how to build a sandcastle like the pros with the hotel's sand sculpture lessons, or kick back in a hammock and take a nap while listening to lapping waves.
Acqualina Resort & Spa
Sunny Isles Beach, Florida
An exquisite resort with a stunning stretch of sand to match, Acqualina Resort & Spa is situated on 400 feet of shoreline directly on the Atlantic Ocean. The family-owned and operated resort features 98 rooms and suites. The resort resembles a lavish seaside Mediterranean villa. Visitors and locals adore the Italian flavors and impeccable service at Il Mulino New York restaurant. The two-story Acqualina Spa by ESPA is a slice of heaven. And if you decide you never want to leave, you don't have to—the resort also features 188 residences—all with breathtaking ocean views.
The Setai Miami Beach
Miami Beach, Florida
The Setai Hotel Group believes its hotels should have luxury, impeccable service, and oceanfront property as fundamental tenets. The Miami location is on the city's coveted South Beach. In a restored 1936 landmark building, styled in the city's famous Art Deco, the 87 rooms and 50 ocean suites is a sophisticated refuge for any visitor. Executive Chef Vijayudu Veena fosters excellent hospitality in the resort's two restaurants, Jaya and the Ocean Grill. The Valmont Spa menu contains rituals designed for wellness and utilizes natural resources from Switzerland to promote anti-aging treatments.
Resort at Longboat Key Club
Longboat Key, Florida
Florida resorts are synonymous with premier golf courses. The Resort at Longboat Key Club's Harbourside Golf Course has 45 holes overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. The breathtaking hotel has 226 guest rooms and suites, while the luxurious spa has ten treatment rooms, two relaxation rooms, and island-inspired treatments. Guests are welcome to dock their boats at the marina, the Gulf Coast's largest deep water marina.
The Breakers Palm Beach
Palm Beach, Florida
This five-star hotel, founded in 1896, is as much a part of Florida's culture as the ocean. For even more privacy, The Breakers offers 25 bungalows with ocean views and a concierge dedicated to making your stay as agreeable as possible. Not to be missed is the resort's Sunday Brunch. Locals and visitors unite in their love for this weekly event. This meal starts with all the breakfast staples, ending with 30 dessert options and other fine-dining cuisines throughout.
La Playa Beach & Golf Resort
Naples, Florida
Tucked in southwest Florida, the La Playa Beach & Golf Resort combines award-winning accommodations with activities to entertain the entire family. The resort restaurant, BALEEN, has sunset views and even has a few tables directly on the beach. The wind-sand beaches with Beach Butler Service are steps away from the boutique spa, SpaTerre. Comfort and relaxation are never far at this Naples resort.
Little Palm Island Resort
Little Torch Key, Florida
The Little Palm Island Resort is remote. With nothing visible surrounding it but turquoise waters, this hotel is ideal for people looking for a meditative retreat. Located off the Florida Keys, Little Palm is an island to unplug from the hectic schedules of everyday life. Visitors can scuba dive or snorkel to explore the Coral Reefs and swim with dolphins at the Dolphin Research Center. For a memorable experience, book a private sunset dinner where you can wiggle your toes in the sand as you enjoy the ocean views at night.