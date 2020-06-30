15 Best Beach Hotels in Florida

Pack your flip-flops and swimsuits because these 15 hotels in Florida are directly on the beach. The Atlantic Ocean is whispering, and it's calling your name. Meet the beach at these locations for a memorable, sunny vacation. These destinations are brimming with activities, on and off the beach. Shopping, roasting marshmallows, and legendary golf courses: It's a good day when you're in Florida.

The hotel aesthetics range from the Mediterranean to tropical, and some even have been furnished by renowned designer Jonathan Adler. It doesn't matter what style accommodations you choose because the best accessory is the crystal clear waters waving at you from outside.