Sister city to storied Muscle Shoals, Alabama, the tiny-ish town of Florence (just across the Tennessee River) has crystallized as a haven for musicians, artists, designers, and entrepreneurs seeking a creative community minus the chaos and pricetags of bigger cities. It's where CFDA award-winning fashion designer Billy Reid shoots hoops at the local YMCA, and celebrated musicians like Donnie Fritts hang out at the local coffee shop on Saturday mornings. Florence manifests the idea of quality over quantity. Sure, there aren't 10 different coffee shops, a bevy of bars, or a slew of critically acclaimed restaurants, but the ones it does have are so good you'll have no problem returning.

Whether you're on a musical tour of the South or getting out of town for the weekend, here are five of our favorite things to do in Florence, Alabama.

Eat Dinner at Odette

Gracefully balancing between neighborhood watering hole and fine dining hot spot, this farm-to-table-inspired eatery is a welcome surprise for visitors to the tiny, bucolic town of Florence, Alabama. Chef Josh Quick's dishes prove that fresh, forward-thinking ideas aren't relegated to big city menus from blackened catfish perched atop sweet potato-lime purée and topped with tomato-ginger chutney, to red curry deviled eggs or crispy potato gnocchi with braised turkey and roasted acorn squash. At the bar, you'll find the state's largest bourbon selection (one of the few bars to sport a rare bottle of A.H. Hirsch) and a creative craft cocktail with drinks like the Gin & Regret with gin, yellow chartreuse, prosecco reduction, olive oil, and black pepper.

Stay a While at The GunRunner

The GunRunner's rooftop overlooking downtown and the cliffsides along the Tennessee River has become a local favorite hangout since the boutique hotel opened in 2017. Its lobby acts as its own mini-museum to the area's musical history. While the term "themed-suites" might sound more Vegas than North Alabama, rest assured that the ones here benefit from the city's design-minded nature. Stay in the Frank Lloyd Wright Suite, one of only three sanctioned rooms in the world in homage to the famous architect who designed a home in the West Florence neighborhood. Downstairs, Turbo Coffee has all the offerings of more metropolitan coffee shops including, you guessed it, avocado toast.

Grab Coffee at Rivertown

This humble coffee shop has transcended its functional role to become a place more akin to an alternative city hall. Inside you'll find residents mixing and mingling with financial advisors, doctors, professors, and everyone in between talking about their new ambitions and latest projects over cups of powerful Muletown-roasted coffee. Chef-owner John Cartwright also has a knack for serving sophisticated sandwiches, salads, and burritos that belie the ultra-affordable prices.

Tour Muscle Shoals Sound

While it might not be in Florence proper, no trip to the Shoals would be complete without a recording studio tour. Just a short trip across the river, this studio that produced records and hits like The Rolling Stones' Sticky Fingers and "I'll Take You There" by The Staples Singers is open to visitors (thanks to funding from Dr. Dre's Beats Electronics) who can now see the entirety of the renovated space including the fabled basement.

Find the Fashionable Side