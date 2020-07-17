These Family-Sized RVs are Rentable and Ready to Hit the Road

There are countless reasons to hit the road in the summer. Whether the GPS is steering you to the beach, the mountains, or you’ve simply just got an itch to venture to your favorite roadside peach stand a few miles South, escaping the summer heat behind the wheel is an adventure we look forward to every year–as long we we’ve got the right wheel in our grips, that is. All it takes it a few fussy little ones squeezed too tightly in the backseat drowning in luggage, toys, and snacks to make you feel as if the miles are passing like you’re going in reverse. For some trips, even the minivan just isn’t enough.

This summer, why not set yourself up for success by renting an RV? Not only will it give everyone the space they need to enjoy the road, but it also offers the ultimate escape in today’s socially distanced world. With the right set of wheels, you can park anywhere from an inexpensive site in a state park to a posh oceanfront resort in the Florida Keys. If that’s not a vacation on wheels, we’re not sure what is.

If you’re envisioning an outdated home on wheels that’d be anything but traveling in style, think again. The types of RVs you can rent today are anything but run down. Some come complete with granite countertop kitchens and big screen TVs–something for everyone. From towable to drivable, Class A through Class C, the right kind of rental for every road-tripping family is just a few clicks away. Ready to plan? We’ve picked a few of our favorite family-sized RVs in every Southern state. Now all that’s left is to decide where to go.