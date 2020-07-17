These Family-Sized RVs are Rentable and Ready to Hit the Road

By Southern Living Editors
Updated July 17, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.


There are countless reasons to hit the road in the summer. Whether the GPS is steering you to the beach, the mountains, or you’ve simply just got an itch to venture to your favorite roadside peach stand a few miles South, escaping the summer heat behind the wheel is an adventure we look forward to every year–as long we we’ve got the right wheel in our grips, that is. All it takes it a few fussy little ones squeezed too tightly in the backseat drowning in luggage, toys, and snacks to make you feel as if the miles are passing like you’re going in reverse. For some trips, even the minivan just isn’t enough.

This summer, why not set yourself up for success by renting an RV? Not only will it give everyone the space they need to enjoy the road, but it also offers the ultimate escape in today’s socially distanced world. With the right set of wheels, you can park anywhere from an inexpensive site in a state park to a posh oceanfront resort in the Florida Keys. If that’s not a vacation on wheels, we’re not sure what is.

If you’re envisioning an outdated home on wheels that’d be anything but traveling in style, think again. The types of RVs you can rent today are anything but run down. Some come complete with granite countertop kitchens and big screen TVs–something for everyone. From towable to drivable, Class A through Class C, the right kind of rental for every road-tripping family is just a few clicks away. Ready to plan? We’ve picked a few of our favorite family-sized RVs in every Southern state. Now all that’s left is to decide where to go.

Alabama: Big Family RV Rental

Sleeps: 8

Rent It: $200 per night, outdoorsy.com

Alabama: Small Family RV Rental

Sleeps: 6

Rent It: $210 per night, outdoorsy.com

Arkansas: Big Family RV Rental

Sleeps: 8

Rent It: $225 per night,  outdoorsy.com

Arkansas: Small Family RV Rental

Sleeps: 6

Rent It: $180 per night, outdoorsy.com

Georgia: Big Family RV Rental

Sleeps: 10

Rent It: $245 per night, outdoorsy.com

Georgia: Small Family RV Rental

Sleeps: 4

Rent It: $175 per night, outdoorsy.com

Florida: Big Family RV Rental

Sleeps: 8

Rent It: $259 per night, outdoorsy.com

Florida: Small Family RV Rental

Sleeps: 5

Rent It: $235 per night, outdoorsy.com

Kentucky: Big Family RV Rental

Sleeps: 8

Rent It: $260 per night, outdoorsy.com

Kentucky: Small Family RV Rental

Sleeps: 6

Rent It: $161 per night, outdoorsy.com

Louisiana: Big Family RV Rental

Sleeps: 9

Rent It: $250 per night, outdoorsy.com

Louisiana: Small Family RV Rental

Sleeps: 5

Rent It: $160, outdoorsy.com

Maryland: Big Family RV Rental

Sleeps: 8

Rent It: $215 per night, outdoorsy.com

Maryland: Small Family RV Rental

Sleeps: 6

Rent It: $235 per night, outdoorsy.com

Mississippi: Big Family RV Rental

Sleeps: 10

Rent It: $190 per night, outdoorsy.com

Mississippi: Small Family RV Rental

Sleeps: 6

Rent It: $179 per night, outdoorsy.com

North Carolina: Big Family RV Rental

Sleeps: 10

Rent It: $250 per night, outdoorsy.com

North Carolina: Small Family RV Rental

Sleeps: 5

Rent It: $191 per night, outdoorsy.com

Oklahoma: Big Family RV Rental

Sleeps: 8

Rent It: $225 per night, outdoorsy.com

Oklahoma: Small Family RV Rental

Sleeps: 6

Rent It: $315 per night, outdoorsy.com

South Carolina: Big Family RV Rental

Sleeps: 8

Rent It: $180 per night, outdoorsy.com

South Carolina: Small Family RV Rental

Rent It: $200 per night, outdoorsy.com

Tennessee: Big Family RV Rental

Sleeps: 10

Rent It: $295 per night, outdoorsy.com

Tennessee: Small Family RV Rental

Sleeps: 6

Rent It: $175 per night, outdoorsy.com

Texas: Big Family RV Rental

Sleeps: 8

Rent It: $250 per night, outdoorsy.com

Texas: Small Family RV Rental

Sleeps: 3

Rent It: $375 per night, outdoorsy.com

Virginia: Big Family RV Rental

Sleeps: 8

Rent It: $250 per night, outdoorsy.com

Virginia: Small Family RV Rental

Sleeps: 5

Rent It: $230 per night, outdoorsy.com

West Virginia: Family RV Rental

Sleeps: 6

Rent It: $200 per night, outdoorsy.com

