13 Perfect Fall Girlfriend Getaways to Plan Immediately
Once the craziness of summer has come and gone, seasonal sadness can sometimes accompany our excitement for all things fall. A new season needs to go with other reasons to get together with your best girlfriends and plan a fabulous getaway full of quality time. When it comes to perfect girls' weekends, the possibilities are endless. You can visit an exciting city, relax at a beautiful beach (without the sweltering heat), or explore a cozy mountain town.
You're bound to have a great time with your gal pals no matter the place — but a little planning never hurts! Some iconic destinations make great picks, but lesser-known places can be just as fun. Your friends are the perfect sidekicks for blazing a trail to new adventures. We're here to get you started with locations, restaurants, and ideas for a stellar trip with your ladies.
Savannah, Georgia
This city is rich with historic character, as it's one of the oldest cities in Georgia. Savannah's Southern charm, cobblestone streets, and river views make it a great getaway for girlfriends who want to see and do it all — from photo-op squares to trendy restaurants. It gets muggy here in the summertime, so fall is a much nicer time to visit if you're planning on exploring historic downtown. Stay at the new hotspot, Perry Lane Hotel, a boutique property in the historic district that somehow manages to be sleek and modern. Don't miss the rooftop bar, Peregrin. Take your ladies to The Grey for spectacularly unique farm-to-table Southern cooking, and finish the weekend with brunch and a Mint Julep at The Collins Quarter.
Florida's 30A
All within short drives or bike rides from each other, this Panhandle spot has terrific restaurants and shops at every neighboring beach for you and your friends. You can go for the Seaside Seeing Red Wine Festival or a less crowded weekend in Grayton Beach, the saltier sister town just down the road. For a Latin-inspired lunch with a view, go to Chiringo in Grayton. Another gorgeous scenery, and amazing crab crabs, is from Bud & Alley's in Seaside. The best option is to rent a condo or house in these two spots, but you can stay at the WaterColor Inn in Santa Rosa Beach or The Pearl Hotel for a convenient booking that's still close.
Asheville, North Carolina
From Biltmore to breweries, this funky town has much to offer you and your friends. You can stay at the award-winning Inn on Biltmore Estate, which always has exciting installations or garden attractions that make great afternoon strolls for the group. Another great option is the Grand Bohemian Hotel Asheville, a luxury boutique hotel. Nicknamed "Beer City," stop by Highland Brewing to tour Asheville's original craft brewery. Eat at Buxton Hall Bar-B-Cue for the pulled pork and keepsake t-shirts. You'll also find a Bourbon & Cheerwine Slushie and Banana Pudding Pie with house-made vanilla bean pudding on the menu. For a breakfast staple, try Biscuit Head which features biscuits topped with your choice of seven gravies. Yes, seven. Need some exercise after all that food? All around the town, you'll find hikes that boast breathtaking mountain views.
Fairhope, Alabama
We recommend staying in nearby Point Clear at the Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa, a pre-Civil War resort dripping with Southern charm. Among the amenities and activities are resort-style pools, tennis courts, afternoon tea, and a daily ceremonial cannon firing. During the day, venture over to Fairhope, just a few minutes away, for shopping in the quaint village. This getaway is ideal for a group of girlfriends looking for a relaxing trip with some leisurely shopping, great sunset views of the Bay, and pampering spa treatments. In the fall, it is much less crowded. Lucky for you! Fairhope is a biking town with trails that wind along the coast and through beautiful historic neighborhoods. Bring your own, rent them in town, or get them at no extra charge from the hotel if you're staying at the Grand.
Fredericksburg, Texas
Fredericksburg might be not hidden, necessarily, but it's still a gem. The thriving village of German heritage has more than 150 shops and galleries (many in fine old stone buildings along Main Street) and well-preserved German landmarks. Many inns and bed-and-breakfasts are within walking distance of restaurants, live music, and biergartens. There are also the area's wineries, several of which grow from the idyllic pastures alongside U.S. 290. After a day touring the wine road, enjoy the flavors of kolaches (yeast buns filled with fruit or sausage), and turn your head at the occasional Willkommen (the Bavarian greeting) back in town.
Oxford, Mississippi
Whether you select a weekend with or without a home football game is entirely up to you. Your choice most likely will rest on whether someone in the group is an Ole Miss fan. There will be a wider variety of things to do (and much smaller crowds) if you choose a weekend with no home game, and you'll get to fully enjoy the Square and all of the shopping, dining, and exploring you want with your favorite girlfriends. We suggest staying at The Graduate and hitting up shops like Cicada and Square Books while you're out and about. Southern establishments like Big Bad Breakfast and City Grocery will leave you full, but you'll still wish for more.
Key West, Florida
Key West is one of those places that can make you feel like you're far, far away—if only for a few days. Located at the southernmost tip of Florida, the island has low-key beaches where anything goes. The fresh air and "Conch Republic" attitude are enough to make your trip with your gal pals a true getaway. Stay right in the thick of things, just off Mallory Square or on one of the charming side streets in a rental. That Key West breeze will send you into an utter calm during the fall, even with your crazy girlfriends. Dine at Blue Heaven for sandy floors and plenty of clucking chicken pals walking around the premise.
Highlands, North Carolina
If you and your crew are more interested in a calm, cozy getaway this fall, Highlands is a great option. With hiking, scenic views, and plenty of modern amenities, this mountain town offers the perfect spot for some R&R. After stocking up with some wine and the fixings for a good cheese plate, you're ready for quality time with your girlfriends. Stay at Old Edwards Inn and Spa for some arts, fitness, and spa treatments. This mountain refuge, located in the heart of downtown, delights with crackling fireplaces, inviting porches, and dining options galore. Begin your day at Mountain Fresh Grocery & Wine Market, where a homemade breakfast sandwich will fuel the day's adventure.
Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston is one of those Southern cities you have to visit—Southern Living readers didn't name it "The South's Best City" time and time again for nothing. It's full of great food, beautiful historic homes, and a lively atmosphere perfect for a girlfriend trip. Planning your journey in the fall ensures that you won't be stuck in summer's steamy heat as you're strolling down King Street and gawking over the gorgeous homes. Stay at Charleston Place or The Dewberry, a midcentury wonder in historic downtown, for impeccable service. There are almost too many places for delicious food and drinks to choose just one. You can't go wrong at the iconic Husk Restaurant for truly standout Southern dishes or My Three Sons for authentic soul food where the mac 'n cheese is renowned.
Austin, Texas
Austin is known as an arts and culture hub in Texas, and it's full of innovative businesses, up-and-coming restaurants, and a thriving music scene. It is a more urban getaway for you and your girlfriends and completely worth it for the experience. It's one of those towns where you can hit the ground running if you have some pals up for anything. It will still be warm when you're visiting in the fall (this is Texas, after all), so be ready. We recommend staying near South Congress, which will provide plenty of coffee shops, boutiques, and restaurants to appease the crowd. You can also spring to stay at the newly renovated historic property, Commodore Perry Estate, which is stunning. Don't miss the food at either Perla's, Olamaie, or the iconic Matt's El Rancho (get the famous Bob Armstrong Dip!) while you're there.
Bay St. Louis, Mississippi
It's no secret that the farther west you travel along the Mississippi coast, the stronger you'll hear the call of New Orleans. Once you hit the waterfront in Old Town Bay St. Louis, you might as well be in the French Quarter. Many locals here have New Orleans roots, and this little 'burg is all about letting those good times roll. It's artsy, funky, and quirky yet still peaceful and relaxing. It's an unhurried, come-on-in attitude of a small Southern town: NOLA, meet Mayberry. You'll find Old Town Bay St. Louis, a walkable area full of local shops and eateries just off of Beach Boulevard. Spend an afternoon strolling through Old Town, browsing the beach boutiques and art galleries. Don't miss The French Potager, an antique store and flower shop, and the seafood at Thorny Oyster.
Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville is known as a girls' weekend staple, so take your group if you haven't been there together before. There's much more to this city than Broadway, and we recommend trying the more laid-back spots before venturing to the Vegas-esque strip. A fun place with an outside area, Pinewood Social is outfitted with group games to help entertain you during your wait. There's also a large refurbished industrial-style dining room and a cool (adult) bowling alley. Get the Short Rib Mac-n-Cheese for everyone to share. Head to L.A. Jackson, a rooftop bar and restaurant at Thompson Nashville hotel, for after-dinner drinks and a great view of the city at night. Want a spot on Broadway? Try Acme Feed & Seed for a local's favorite atmosphere.
Charlottesville, Virginia
Head to Charlottesville for a bonafide girls' wine weekend. Charlottesville has made its name a respected wine producer and a significant stop on the Monticello Wine Trail, which features many different wineries offering tastings and tours. Thomas Jefferson's vision of grape growing and winemaking inspired the wineries on the Monticello Wine Trail so that counts as learning a little history, too—right? Grab your girls and enjoy a weekend of wine and good conversation. In this college town, you'll find students, tourists, and locals mingling at hidden-gem restaurants or drinking pints of Bold Rock cider as they watch the sunset over the Blue Ridge Mountains.