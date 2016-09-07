Plan your next road trip to see the South's most spectacular fall foliage. Throw on some cozy layers, pack a cooler of spicy pumpkin beer, and plan a day trip to one of the best places to see autumn leaves in the South. (There are so many of them!) When the weather cools and the air crisps, take a drive up to the Blue Ridge Mountains, ride along the Natchez Parkway from Mississippi to Tennessee, and see the changing leaves of the sprawling Ozarks in Arkansas and Missouri. Don't let the hot summers mislead you: the South has some of the most beautiful autumn leaves in the entire country. Come fall, the Southern horizon lines are painted in gold, crimson, fuchsia, and burnt orange. In almost every Southern state, you can find jaw-droppingly gorgeous fall foliage. Read on: From Alabama to Virginia, we've found the best places for you to experience a brilliant autumn season.