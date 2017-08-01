We have nothing against summer at the beach or fall in the mountains, but give us a balmy autumn day on a stretch of sand with no crowds, and we're in a state of bliss. As frommers.com points out, while North Florida and South Florida have opposite high seasons, their shoulder seasons (that's when they begin dropping rates) are consistent: April through May and September through November. Shoulder season is a little harder to define on the Outer Banks, but it's roughly April through May and September through October. A few caveats about off-season travel: Before booking any travel, it's important to pay attention to the weather reports. Fall is also hurricane season, and Mid-Atlantic beaches will be cooler than those farther south, especially at night. (That's not necessarily a bad thing, once we've made it through the scorcher months.) Some businesses also begin closing in the shoulder seasons. All things considered, we think it's worth it to have a few days on a fabulous beach, plus you'll have your run of the place.