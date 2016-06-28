What We're Reading: Emily Giffin's New Book
A new book, a movie in the works, a love for the South, and a dog named Dolly. Meet the author.
SL: I like this novel because it's about a different way to make a family, which is something that we see increasingly in American culture. It's also wonderful insight into the complicated relationships between siblings. What was your inspiration for the novel?
EG: Thank you! There are always several inspirations for my novels—various threads that come together and plant those early seeds of a story. For this one, I wanted to examine a pair of sisters, a family recovering from a tragedy, and that moment of crossroads when you ask yourself if you're living the life that you really want to live—as opposed to the Instagram, airbrushed version of it.
SL: What's next on the horizon for you? You're touring, right?
EG: Yes! I'll start and end my tour in the South with a dozen cities in between. So yes, my main focus will be on meeting readers across the nation. I'm also very excited to share that we're also getting very close to the production of Something Blue. The script is amazing—and going out to John Krasinski and Kate Hudson any day now.
Giffin's tour schedule can be found here.
SL: Favorite Southern summer vacation spot?
EG: Palm Beach. I also love Lake Burton, Figure Eight Island (Wilmington, NC) and Charleston, SC, where I was thrilled to host my launch party for First Comes Love.
SL: What's your favorite thing about summer in the South?
EG: My backyard. I love to travel, but nothing beats a glass of rosé on my porch, while watching my three children (and Dolly, our golden retriever puppy!) swim in the pool.
SL: Favorite made-in-the-South thing right now?
EG: Draper James, Reese Witherspoon's Nashville-based boutique. Love her. Love her fashion!
SL: What books are in your beach bag this summer?
EG: So many! One of the best parts about a book tour is all the uninterrupted hours on airplanes, it's always a favorite time to read and write. At the top of my list are: The Girls by Emma Cline, Be Frank With Me by Julia Claiborne Johnson, and In Twenty Years by Allison Winn Scotch.
SL: You were a lawyer before you started writing fabulous novels. Any advice for people who want to write, but aren't quite sure how to get started?
EG: Just do it! It sounds simplistic, but it's like training for a marathon. You have to get out there and run one mile at a time. Just start writing…