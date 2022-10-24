Our Editors' Favorite Pumpkin Patches In The South

Some of our fondest memories take place in the fall. The season marks the start of the school year, tailgating and fall flavors we crave like pumpkin spice and apple pie. In most parts of the South, fall is also the time when we long to be outdoors. Summer's high temperatures have finally mellowed before winter begins, making it the perfect time to take some excursions. We love looking at fall foliage and exploring different Southern cities, but something we make a point of doing every year is picking up a pumpkin.

You might have a little garden shop or grocery store where you go to grab a gourd, but there is also something about going to a pumpkin patch to pick out the newest addition to your home's fall decor. At Southern Living, we put our heads together to think of some of our favorite pumpkin patches across the South. Since our offices are based in Birmingham, Alabama, it's no surprise that two of the destinations on this list hail from the state. We have also included some of the pumpkin patches we grew up going to in states across the region. If you have a favorite pumpkin patch we didn't mention, let us know! We are always looking for more places to visit.

These pumpkin patches come in all shapes and forms from wedding destinations to locally run farms to botanical gardens and everything in between. Each spot has a unique story and selection of pumpkins which makes them road-trip worthy. So grab your keys and start putting the directions into your GPS because you won't want to miss these fabulous farms.

Alabama

Penton Farms in Verbena, Alabama is a favorite of Digital Food Editor Kimberly Holland. The farm is open every day except for Sundays. Admission is $12, but there are other concessions, rides and t-shirts available for purchase. Tara McCay, one of our travel and culture editors, loves Griffin Farms Pumpkin Patch in West Blocton, Alabama. The pumpkin patch is open every weekend in October and the $10 admission ticket covers all types of activities from a "bouncy barn" to a corn maze. Food trucks are also there every weekend, so there is no need to pack a lunch!

Georgia

Associate Editor Kaitlyn Yarborough says, "People in South Georgia turn out in droves to go to Mark's Melon Patch every year!" The patch is open year round, but it goes all out for the fall season. "Beyond tons of activities, a corn maze, and pumpkins, the farm stand with baked goods and vegetables is really amazing. I can't go on the hayride without grabbing a big cup of boiled peanuts to bring along!" Yarborough says. The gold pass ticket to visit the farm is $22.00, and children under 2 get free admission.

Texas

If you're anywhere near Dallas, our Assistant General Editor Anna Price Olson says you need to check out the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. The annual Autumn at the Arboretum celebration brings in 100,000 pumpkins from Floydada, Texas to make breathtaking displays. For 2022, the theme is "A Fall Fairytale" complete with Cinderella's carriage. There are pumpkin-themed houses and a maze, so there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy! Ticket prices range between $12.00 to $20.00 and the event ends on October 31.

Virginia

Growing up, Senior Social Media Editor Brennan Long loved to go to Sinkland Farms in Christiansburg, Virginia. "In addition to pumpkins, they have a corn maze, live music, horseback riding, and a big screen to watch Virginia Tech games on the weekends," Long says. The farm is open for pumpkin fun Thursday through Sunday, and has costume contests and other events throughout the season which runs from the end of September to the end of October. The tickets range from $14 to $15 for general admission.

North Carolina

During her college years at Elon University, Editorial Fellow Hallie Milstein kept hearing about a pumpkin patch approximately an hour away from her school called Millstone Creek Orchards in Thomasville, North Carolina. She eventually made it to the orchard which boasts three pumpkin patches. Open every Saturday and Sunday in October, the "Pumpkin Pickin' Adventure"costs $17.95 per person and includes a hayride, pumpkin picking education and more!