The Best Drive-In Movie Theaters in the South To Visit Now
“Stranded at the drive-in, branded a fool. What will they say Monday at school?” While Danny Zuko might not have been enjoying the drive-in that night during the 1950s—Sandy, give him a chance!—the rest of America was parking its classic Chevys, grabbing some popcorn and milkshakes from the concession stand, and spending the weekend at the movies. The 1950s was undoubtedly the decade of drive-ins, when some 4,000 drive-ins were scattered across the country.
It’s estimated that less than 350 drive-in theaters still speckle the country today, with countless others now standing as vacant shells of their retro glory overgrown with weeds. Those drive-ins lucky enough to still be standing recognize the timelessness and value of the experience. While they might have upgraded to broadcasting the sound through FM radio, they’ve kept the classic concession stands stocked full with funnel cakes and cherry cola.
The South carries on the drive-in legacy with longstanding favorites and modern reprisals. These drive-in theaters in the South are giving families back that classic pastime and feeding our longing nostalgia. Don’t forget to turn out your headlights and grab an old-fashioned milkshake when you get there.
(None of these locations near your hometown? Walmart is planning to convert parking lots to drive-in theaters this summer. Stay tuned.)
Silver Moon Drive-In Theatre
Lakeland, Florida
About 35 miles east of Tampa, Lakeland appreciates keeping strong historic ties, from the impressive Frank Lloyd Wright architecture at Florida Southern College to the vintage Silver Moon Drive-In. silvermoondrivein.com
Stars & Stripes Drive-In Theaters
New Braunfels, Texas; Lubbock, Texas
Get your 1950s diner fix at this drive-in with a visit to the Rockin’ Eats and Tasty Treats on site before the showing begins. An old-fashioned milkshake and popcorn will help you get in the drive-in state of mind. Visit one of two locations in New Braunfels and Lubbock. driveinusa.com
Grand River Drive-In
Leeds, Alabama
Less than a half hour from Birmingham, this Alabama gem gives your vintage drive-in fix with modern amenities, such as its Snack Shack (restaurant and bar) and mini golf course for kids. The restaurant patio books live music to help you pass the time before the showing begins. grandriverdrive-in.com
Starlight Drive-In Theatre & Flea Market
Atlanta, Georgia
This drive-in theatre on the outskirts of Atlanta started in 1949 with a single screen, and as most drive-ins slowly went out of business, Starlight expanded over the years to reach its current six screens. Its quirky flea market is open Saturdays and Sundays, and its diner-style snack bar has kept the same 1950s charm throughout the decades. starlightdrivein.com
The Family Drive-In Theatre
Stephens City, Virginia
Located at the northern end of the beautiful Shenandoah Valley and a little over 80 miles from Washington, D.C., this colonial town barely cracks 2,000 residents—making it a perfect small town for a charming drive-in theatre. The drive-in began in 1956 and has kept the same family-oriented feel since. thefamilydriveintheatre.com
Calvert Drive-In Theatre
Calvert City, Kentucky
Boasting less than 3,000 residents, this small town is definitely a rural destination in western Kentucky (but is only about two hours from Nashville). This drive-in is heavily reviewed for its burgers, pizzas, and old-fashioned cherry syrup for its sodas. So much so, it delivers its food. But we prefer the burgers actually at the drive-in. calvertdrivein.com
Coyote Drive-In
Fort Worth, Texas
Grab a bottle of wine, burger, and popcorn at this Texas hangout—just do us a favor, and maybe hit it sometime after the heat settles. This part of Texas is known to get well above 100 degrees! coyotedrive-in.com
Stardust Drive-In Theatre
Watertown, Tennessee
About 40 miles east of Nashville, this drive-in captures the family-friendly vibe of this middle Tennessee area (originally settled in the late 1700s). You definitely get bang for your buck here, as all showings are double features for one cheap price. Its season runs from the beginning of March to the end of November. stardustdrivein.com
Admiral Twin Drive-In
Tulsa, Oklahoma
You get enough Americana nostalgia just from the location of this drive-in: right off of Route 66. The double-sided screen gives an experience different from most drive-ins, but visitors love the community feel of the spot. admiraltwindrivein.com
Swan Drive-In
Blue Ridge, Georgia
This charming mountain town in North Georgia never fails in the fun category. With apple orchards, hiking trails, and this vintage drive-in, Blue Ridge is just as entertaining season after season. Swan Drive-In opened in the 1950s and got its namesake from the swans the owner loved so much while he was stationed in England during World War II. swan-drive-in.com
Malco Summer Drive-In
Memphis, Tennessee
Memphis has deep roots in Southern history, so it’s only fitting to be home of one of the last drive-ins in the country (records say there are less than 350 drive-ins left nationwide). Catch an early showing around dinnertime for a fun night, or be adventurous with the late-night weekend showing that typically starts between 11:30 and midnight. malco.com
Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In
Manchaca, Texas
Only about a 20-minute drive from downtown Austin, this boutique drive-in is as quirky as its neighboring city. The small, hip drive-in gives a completely unique drive-in experience aimed at reinventing the old pastime. Blue Starlite will host private drive-in nights for groups, or you can try out Camp Blue Starlite for a camping under the stars adventure. bluestarlitedrivein.com
Monetta Drive-In Theatre
Monetta, South Carolina
Repeat visitors to this drive-in lovingly refer to it as the Big Mo. Funnel cakes, candied nuts, and boiled peanuts are the crowd favorites from the concession stand; and there’s a radio rental option, just in case you forget yours (if you’re planning on sitting outside of your car). thebigmo.com
Ruskin Family Drive-In Theatre
Ruskin, Florida
This family-friendly drive-in aired its first movie in 1952 (“Singing in the Rain,” to be exact), and it hasn’t changed much since then. A double feature costs you $6, which is the price of a coke at any movie theater nowadays. Locals will tell you to make sure to bring plenty of bug spray in the summer; it is Florida! ruskinfamilydrivein.com
Bengies Drive-In Theatre
Baltimore, Maryland
Boasting the “biggest screen in the U.S.A,” this drive-in sticks to its retro roots going back to the 1950s. It hosts double or triple features almost every Friday and Saturday night, letting you get your fill of movie magic with classic cartoons and trailers airing before the showings. bengies.com
Winchester Drive-In Theatre
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
This is the last drive-in in Oklahoma City and one of the last few in the state. Visitors reminiscence on its longstanding life in the city, and many still set up chairs, lay on the hood, or stick to the basics (inside the car) to enjoy movies every weekend. winchesterdrive-in.com
Parkway Drive-In
Maryville, Tennessee
On a normal night, this rockin' drive-in and café can host 400 cars, which means you'll feel like you're a part of a party from the comfort of your car, no mingling required. parkwaydrivein.com