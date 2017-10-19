The Best Drive-In Movie Theaters in the South To Visit Now

“Stranded at the drive-in, branded a fool. What will they say Monday at school?” While Danny Zuko might not have been enjoying the drive-in that night during the 1950s—Sandy, give him a chance!—the rest of America was parking its classic Chevys, grabbing some popcorn and milkshakes from the concession stand, and spending the weekend at the movies. The 1950s was undoubtedly the decade of drive-ins, when some 4,000 drive-ins were scattered across the country.

It’s estimated that less than 350 drive-in theaters still speckle the country today, with countless others now standing as vacant shells of their retro glory overgrown with weeds. Those drive-ins lucky enough to still be standing recognize the timelessness and value of the experience. While they might have upgraded to broadcasting the sound through FM radio, they’ve kept the classic concession stands stocked full with funnel cakes and cherry cola.

The South carries on the drive-in legacy with longstanding favorites and modern reprisals. These drive-in theaters in the South are giving families back that classic pastime and feeding our longing nostalgia. Don’t forget to turn out your headlights and grab an old-fashioned milkshake when you get there.

(None of these locations near your hometown? Walmart is planning to convert parking lots to drive-in theaters this summer. Stay tuned.)