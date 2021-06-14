Southerners Love This Travel Club That Helps You Book Inexpensive Flights
After a year of being stuck inside, there's one thing on everyone's mind-travel. Whether you're craving a beach vacation or a city trip, consider planning your much-needed getaway with Dollar Flight Club.
Dollar Flight Club started in 2015 when Jesse Neugarten, the CEO and founder, discovered his passion: Helping people see the world. Because Jesse and his team know that traveling expenses add up quickly-between hotel, dining, and transportation costs-the flight club does the legwork for you. It finds the best deals on flights and sends them to your inbox, which in addition to saving you money, eliminates the hassle of searching for the flights yourself.
Over one million travelers are Dollar Flight Club members, with some raving "we booked flights to New Zealand for $250 roundtrip" and "I paid $300 per person to go to the Dominican Republic." On average, Dollar Flight Club members save $500 on each plane ticket, and, right now, there are impressive round-trip deals to Greece for $298, Palm Springs for $175, and Hawaii for $195.
Sound too good to be true? Many of these jaw-dropping prices arise thanks to airline pricing errors that Dollar Flight Club has the resources to discover for your benefit. Read on to learn how to get cheap flights like these sent directly to your email as soon as they are available.
How to Find Cheap Flights
Dollar Flight Club offers three different memberships: free, Premium, and Premium Plus. The travel club's Premium membership costs $69 per year, and the Premium Plus package is $99 per year.
With the free membership, subscribers receive flight deals in line with their choice of departure region. The disadvantages? The free membership features advertisements, predominantly international flights, and many premium member-only deals.
The Premium membership is certainly an upgrade, providing more notifications, personalized recommendations, and weekend deals. The Premium alerts are for both international and domestic flights, allowing you to specify departure airports (up to four), favorite airlines, and ideal destination spots. You have the option to get flight deal notifications on your phone with the Dollar Flight Club iPhone app, plus you won't ever see ads popping up on emails or texts.
If you travel for more than just vacation, consider investing in the Premium Plus plan. It's a regular Premium membership but with bonuses like business and first-class deals, five total departure airports of choice, and 20 percent off a Mobile Passport Plus yearly membership. Oh, and Premium Plus subscribers also receive four times the amount of deals than Premium members.
Not sure if Dollar Flight Club is the right travel service for you? Luckily, you don't have to settle for a free membership to check out what the flight club has to offer. Southern Living readers can experience a two-week trial of the premium service for just $1 by signing up with this link.