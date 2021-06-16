Fireworks Spectaculars Return to Disney Parks
Just in time for Fourth of July celebrations!
It's been a long 18 months, but as communities across the country ease Covid-19 precautions, Disney parks have begun to slowly return the magic to pre-pandemic levels.
Disney announced on Tuesday that its beloved fireworks spectaculars will return to Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort in July. At Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, nightly fireworks performances at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT are set to resume on July 1.
"A Disney tradition since 1957, fireworks shows are what Walt Disney called the perfect 'kiss goodnight' at the close of a magical day, and this summer the skies above Disney theme parks will sparkle with color once more," a Disney Parks Blog post reads. "Beginning in July, just in time for the nation's Independence Day celebrations, our incredibly popular nighttime fireworks spectaculars are returning to Disney parks!"
At Magic Kingdom, the "Happily Ever After" display will transform Cinderella Castle with lights, projections and pyrotechnics, featuring memorable moments from favorite Disney stories. And as part of the ongoing transformation of EPCOT, "EPCOT Forever" will produce a spectacle of fireworks, music and lighting effects over World Showcase Lagoon, highlighting the themes of innovation, exploration, imagination, and celebration.
Another exciting update: face masks are now optional for theme park visitors who are vaccinated. Keep in mind, however, that face coverings are still required on Disney transportation.