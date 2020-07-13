The Greatest Day Trips To Take In Every Southern State

Peruse the most beautifully kept grounds in all the state of Georgia at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Located near Piedmont Park in Midtown Atlanta, this 30-acre destination is not only home to impressively groomed formal, rose, and Japanese gardens, but also the Kendeda Canopy Walk, which is a 600-foot-long skywalk that allows visitors to tour one of the city's last remaining urban forests from around 40 feet in the air through the treetops of the Storza Woods. Hint: It’s even more stunning when draped in thousands of twinkling lights during Christmastime. atlantabg.org

