You Should Probably Book Your Next Vacation Through Costco
There's a lot of things Costco is good for: buying in bulk, free food samples, and killer deals on just about everything. But many members don't realize that the savings aren't limited to never-ending supplies of snacks and giant teddy bears. The bulk retailer has also been in the travel business since 2000, rounding up awesome deals on everything from airfare and rental cars to safaris for their members.
On Costco's travel site, members can choose from hundreds of ridiculously affordable trips, cruises and vacation packages to everywhere from Hawaii to Tahiti. Seriously! Nearly all the packages are arranged specifically for Costco members, and many include extra money-saving options and luxury additions.
Interested? You'd be crazy not to be! You can book a week-long vacation to Maui for two for under $3,000 (including flights, hotel and car rental), and even spend seven days in Puerto Rico for just $800. They've also got a pretty extensive selection of Disney and Universal Studios packages for stateside vacations.
Costco travel is available to members only. You can purchase your next vacation through the website or call 1-866-921-7925.