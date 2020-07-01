The Best Coastal Towns in the U.S.

Lewes, Delaware

It’s only a three-hour drive from D.C., Philadelphia, and New York, but this town is the epitome of small town charm. Most people know Cape May, New Jersey, the historic town that shares the mouth of Delaware Bay, and the ferry that crosses it, with Lewes. Lewes has the same coastal character and historic preservation tendencies as Cape May, only with fewer tourists and more affordable real estate. The local citizenry is dedicated to keeping the charm and history in balance.