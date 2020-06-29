For Sale: Charming Homes in Our Coastal Living Communities

By Coastal Living Editors June 29, 2020
Credit: Courtesy of community

Snag your spot in one of our beautiful beach neighborhoods! Choose from townhouses, cottages, and Lowcountry classics to make your seaside dreams come true.

Start Slideshow

1 of 12

Lowcountry Home in Habersham, SC

Credit: Courtesy of community

1,600 sq. ft.
3 bed, 2.5 bath
$399,900

Stately, yet cozy, three-bedroom, double-porch home in the heart of Habersham with a large open green in the front and a private courtyard in the back

See listing for more details.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Garden Cottage in Mahogany Bay Village, Belize

Credit: Courtesy of community

392 sq. ft.
1 bed, 1 bath
$595,900

Charming cottage with lofty vaulted ceilings, a covered entry porch, and authentic Belizean hardwood furnishings

See listing for more details.

3 of 12

Grace Park Home in Habersham, SC

Credit: Courtesy of community

2,243 sq. ft.
3 bed, 2 bath
$469,000

Features Beaufort-style layout with a graceful foyer and staircase, casual and formal dining rooms, and a spacious garden

See listing for more details.

Advertisement

4 of 12

Village Flat in Habersham, SC

Credit: Courtesy of community

1,600 sq. ft.
3 bed, 3 bath
$199,000

Open floor plan features wood floors throughout, tiled baths, and easy access to the Habersham Marketplace

See listing for more details.

5 of 12

Floor Keeping Suite in Mahogany Bay Village, Belize

Credit: Courtesy of community

630 sq. ft.
1 bed, 1 bath
$235,900

Comfortably efficient suite that offers a spacious indoor/outdoor living area and a canal-facing rear porch

See listing for more details.

6 of 12

Townhome in Habersham, SC

Credit: Courtesy of community

1,450 sq. ft.
2 bed, 2.5 bath
$310,000

Includes private walled hidden garden, screened porch, and a designated parking area in the rear

See listing for more details.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 12

2-Bedroom Townhome in Mahogany Bay Village, Belize

Credit: Courtesy of community

1,746 sq. ft.
2 bed, 2.5 bath
$429,900

Designed for guests' comfort and includes modern amenities with old-world Belizean charm, indoor/outdoor living areas, and a covered veranda

See listing for more details.

8 of 12

Sunrise Bluff Home in Habersham, SC

Credit: Courtesy of community

1,966 sq. ft.
3 bed, 2 bath
$499,000

Habersham Creek-adjacent home with a front porch, two-sided fireplace, and screened porch in the primary bedroom

See listing for more details.

9 of 12

Second Floor Keeping Suite in Mahogany Bay Village, Belize

Credit: Courtesy of community

490 sq. ft.
1 bed, 1 bath
$219,900

Second-story suite offering breathtaking views of the Caribbean with louvered glass windows, fully equipped kitchen and a home office

See listing for more details.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 12

Mum Grace Park Home in Habersham, SC

Credit: Courtesy of community

2,045 sq. ft.
4 bed, 2 bath
$465,000

Perfectly situated on Mum Grace Park with private screened porch, wet bar, and a stately centuries-old live oak in the garden

See listing for more details.

11 of 12

Grand Lowcountry Home in Habersham, SC

Credit: Courtesy of community

2,070 sq. ft.
3 bed, 2 bath
$499,000

Features architecture reminiscent of the grand historic homes of Savannah and Charleston, a brick-paved courtyard and private al fresco dining area, and a spacious open floor plan

See listing for more details.

12 of 12

3-Bedroom Townhome in Mahogany Bay Village, Belize

Credit: Courtesy of community

2,364 sq. ft.
3 bed, 2.5 bath
$519,900

Largest option in community with covered louvered porch that overlooks the bay and includes spacious indoor and outdoor living areas on both floors

See listing for more details.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Coastal Living Editors