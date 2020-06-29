For Sale: Charming Homes in Our Coastal Living Communities
Snag your spot in one of our beautiful beach neighborhoods! Choose from townhouses, cottages, and Lowcountry classics to make your seaside dreams come true.
Lowcountry Home in Habersham, SC
1,600 sq. ft.
3 bed, 2.5 bath
$399,900
Stately, yet cozy, three-bedroom, double-porch home in the heart of Habersham with a large open green in the front and a private courtyard in the back
Garden Cottage in Mahogany Bay Village, Belize
392 sq. ft.
1 bed, 1 bath
$595,900
Charming cottage with lofty vaulted ceilings, a covered entry porch, and authentic Belizean hardwood furnishings
Grace Park Home in Habersham, SC
2,243 sq. ft.
3 bed, 2 bath
$469,000
Features Beaufort-style layout with a graceful foyer and staircase, casual and formal dining rooms, and a spacious garden
Village Flat in Habersham, SC
1,600 sq. ft.
3 bed, 3 bath
$199,000
Open floor plan features wood floors throughout, tiled baths, and easy access to the Habersham Marketplace
Floor Keeping Suite in Mahogany Bay Village, Belize
630 sq. ft.
1 bed, 1 bath
$235,900
Comfortably efficient suite that offers a spacious indoor/outdoor living area and a canal-facing rear porch
Townhome in Habersham, SC
1,450 sq. ft.
2 bed, 2.5 bath
$310,000
Includes private walled hidden garden, screened porch, and a designated parking area in the rear
2-Bedroom Townhome in Mahogany Bay Village, Belize
1,746 sq. ft.
2 bed, 2.5 bath
$429,900
Designed for guests' comfort and includes modern amenities with old-world Belizean charm, indoor/outdoor living areas, and a covered veranda
Sunrise Bluff Home in Habersham, SC
1,966 sq. ft.
3 bed, 2 bath
$499,000
Habersham Creek-adjacent home with a front porch, two-sided fireplace, and screened porch in the primary bedroom
Second Floor Keeping Suite in Mahogany Bay Village, Belize
490 sq. ft.
1 bed, 1 bath
$219,900
Second-story suite offering breathtaking views of the Caribbean with louvered glass windows, fully equipped kitchen and a home office
Mum Grace Park Home in Habersham, SC
2,045 sq. ft.
4 bed, 2 bath
$465,000
Perfectly situated on Mum Grace Park with private screened porch, wet bar, and a stately centuries-old live oak in the garden
Grand Lowcountry Home in Habersham, SC
2,070 sq. ft.
3 bed, 2 bath
$499,000
Features architecture reminiscent of the grand historic homes of Savannah and Charleston, a brick-paved courtyard and private al fresco dining area, and a spacious open floor plan
3-Bedroom Townhome in Mahogany Bay Village, Belize
2,364 sq. ft.
3 bed, 2.5 bath
$519,900
Largest option in community with covered louvered porch that overlooks the bay and includes spacious indoor and outdoor living areas on both floors