16 Christmas-Themed Girlfriend Getaways To Put On Your Wish List

There's never a bad time for a vacation with your closest gal pals, and we've got you covered with options ranging from girlfriend getaways perfect for fall to fun mother-daughter trips that will be worth your memory book. But what better excuse to plan a vacation than to toast the merriest time of year?

Pack the reindeer ears and Christmas sweaters, and we've got the rest planned out for you. Read on for the best of the South's yuletide fun, from a classic country Christmas in Waco to an unexpected beach town along the Atlantic Coast. These are the best Christmas girlfriend getaways to put on your wish list.