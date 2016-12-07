This Southern State Was the First to Make Christmas a Legal Holiday
Take a guess before you see the answer.
Advertisement
| Credit: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images
The New York Times left many people scratching their heads on November 30, 2016, with this difficult crossword puzzle clue: "First state to declare Christmas a legal holiday." Can you guess the seven-letter answer?
It's Alabama!
That's right—the 22nd state declared Christmas a legal holiday way back in 1836, according to Al.com. The federal government finally followed suit and declared December 25 a public holiday in 1870.
The last state to officially recognize Christmas was Oklahoma when it joined the union in 1907. Who knew?!
So if you're lucky enough to get the day off from work this Christmas, make sure give a special thanks to the great state of Alabama.