This 'Holy Grail' Purse Holder for Cars Keeps Your Bag in Place While You Drive—and It's on Sale for $15
Think about your daily routine: When you get into your car, where do you put your bag? If there's no room for it on the passenger seat, you probably put your purse on the floor behind you—where it's basically impossible to get to while you're en route, not to mention, bound to fall over thanks to bumps in the road. You're not alone in this struggle, but thankfully shoppers have found a solution: the Car Cache purse holder.
The Car Cache is a mesh holder that allows you to tuck your handbag inside (or rest it against it), with the ultimate goal being to keep your purse from falling off of the console or spilling its contents onto the floor of your car. Since it launched in 2016, the purse holder has sold more than 1,000,000 units, according to the brand. With so many products sold, it's not surprising that the purse holder has soared to the top of Amazon's best-seller chart in the Bench Seat Consoles category. And right now, it's on sale for $15 with a double discount thanks to a clickable on-page coupon.
BUY IT: $14.44 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
"It's the most convenient thing in my car," shared one shopper who titled their review "Best thing ever invented!" The shopper continued, "Everyone should have one in their car. I'm surprised new cars aren't coming out with them already installed as an added feature."
The purse holder is available in black or tan to match your car's interior, and it measures 16 by 8 by 14 inches. The tool has two mesh pockets that allow you to store a smaller purse inside as well as extra items you may need during your trip, like your cell phone or a snack. Plus, with help from your front console, the holder can act like a hammock for larger purses that might not fit inside the mesh pocket. The brand notes that it easily attaches to your front console and front headrests in under two minutes.
"It keeps my purse in place and doesn't slip out on either side," wrote a reviewer who called it a "holy grail" product and confirmed that it does, in fact, only take them two minutes to install the holder. Another shopper, who uses it to keep a large purse in place, said, "It's nice because it doesn't get in the way of the driver, the front seat passenger, or any of the passengers in the backseat. You can reach back and grab something out of your purse really easily and not be distracted while driving."
You likely encounter enough hassles throughout your day, so why add struggling with your purse to that list? Instead, keep your handbag upright and your essentials at the ready with help from the Car Cache holder. No matter the length of your drive, the mesh tool is an easy solution that's under $15 while the sale and coupon are live.