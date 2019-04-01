Can You Bring Outside Food into Disney World?
Yes, Disney World has amazing food. There's DOLE SOFT SERVE®, the international culinary delights at EPCOT, and of course, the Mickey-shaped...everything.
Whether for budget reasons or dietary restrictions, you think "wouldn't it be nice to tote along our own food?" Yes, yes it would. And yes, it's allowed.
According to Disney's official website, here's Disney's policy on bringing outside food into theme parks and Disney Resort hotels: ″Guests are allowed to bring food items—such as snacks or foods that do not require heating—into Disney theme parks,″ the statement reads. ″Inform a Security Cast Member of any food items when you enter the park." Those with special dietary restrictions may also want to review Disney's information on those offerings at Disney parks here.
Before your next Disney vacation, you may also be wondering how the parks stand on guests bringing in coolers. Per the Walt Disney World Resort Property Rules: "Suitcases, bags, coolers or backpacks, with or without wheels, larger than 24" long x 15" wide x 18" high (61cm x 38cm x 46cm) are not allowed in any Theme Park or Water Park. Loose or dry ice is not permitted in these containers. Re-usable ice packs are recommended."
If your coolers are smaller than those dimensions, you shouldn't have an issue bringing your food and beverages (no glass containers allowed) into the parks. Outside alcohol is not permitted for guests to bring in the parks, but you can bring it into your Disney resort hotel room or into Disney Springs to have at select table service restaurants for a corkage fee.
Key takeaways? If your seven-year-old can't make it through the afternoon without her squeezable apple sauce packet or you need a protein bar for an afternoon lift, you're good to go.