10 Southern Campgrounds You Can Escape To

Assateague Island is a 37-mile-long barrier island off the coast of Maryland and Virginia with beautiful beaches, salt marshes, forests, and bays. Plus, an island where wild horses can roam free. Camping is only allowed on the Maryland side of the island, and is subject to change with weather conditions. During the off season, which is November 16-March 14, sites are first come, first serve.

For more information, see the official website.