10 Southern Campgrounds You Can Escape To

By Anna Aguillard
Credit: James Adams / EyeEm
Need a weekend escape? Here are a few spots to head for the weekend. Sometimes, we just need to get away. Soak in the great outdoors, turn off our phones, and step far away from the television. Fortunately, the South is the best place for scenic, relaxing, must-head-to camping sites. This is the weekend to plan an impromptu camping trip that calls for the basics: a tent, a sleeping bag, a pack of hotdogs, and all the fixins' for s'mores, of course. You have plenty of options–from the romantic beaches along the Eastern shoreline to mountains covered in stunning fall color, the South has plenty of natural landscapes for camping this season. Whether you prefer lake camping or pitching a tent right over a Georgia swamp, these relaxing options will help your mind hit "reset." What are you waiting for? Start planning your escape.
Assateague Island, Maryland

Credit: James Adams / EyeEm

Assateague Island is a 37-mile-long barrier island off the coast of Maryland and Virginia with beautiful beaches, salt marshes, forests, and bays. Plus, an island where wild horses can roam free. Camping is only allowed on the Maryland side of the island, and is subject to change with weather conditions. During the off season, which is November 16-March 14, sites are first come, first serve.

For more information, see the official website.

Tishomingo State Park, Mississippi

Credit: fasterhorses

The South’s most scenic parkway runs directly through Tishomingo State Park, which is located in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. Visit this park for timeless, natural beauty. The park offers year-round campgrounds, primitive campsites, cabins, and group camp facilities.

For more information, see the official website.

William B. Bankhead National Forest, Alabama

Credit: Wirepec

This expansive National Forest covers 3,5012 acres of waterfalls (rain permitting), hiking trails, improved and primitive campgrounds, plus a lodge with a restaurant. Plan to canoe, picnic, or horseback ride. The improved campgrounds are open through October, but you can access primitive campgrounds with a permit during the off-season.

For more information, see the official website.

Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, Georgia

Credit: ericfoltz

A refuge and breeding ground for migratory birds and other wildlife, Okefenokee Swamp is like “no place on earth.” The swamp is home to some of the region's most unique wildlife; and endangered species find refuge in the swamps that surround the 120-mile Wilderness trail system. Visitors to this southeast Georgia destination can canoe or kayak along the trail system to designated campsites. Permits are required for camping – but it’s worth investigating.

For more information, see the official website.

Big Bend National Park, Texas

Credit: Education Images / Contributor

"Magical" is the term often used to describe this West Texas refuge. In fact, it is one of the top 10 places in the world for stargazing, Big Bend has the darkest skies in the lower 48 states and has been designated an International Dark Sky Park. It has three campgrounds, which are open year-round.

For more information, see the official website.

Ozark National Scenic Riverways, Missouri

Credit: Eddie Brady

Ozark is the first of its kind, established to protect a river system that's made up of the Current and Jacks Fork rivers. These spring-fed rivers are not the only attractions – find freshwater springs, caves, and historic sites like Alley Mill, too. There are 7-year-round campgrounds and 10 backcountry sites.

For more information, see the official website.

Pisgah National Forest, North Carolina

Credit: Tim Drivas Photography

Hundreds of trails on this national forest take visitors through the Carolina Hemlocks region, and offer a diverse range of hikes and backpacking opportunities. The area is also known as the Land of the Waterfalls, which sounds like it belongs in a fairytale. Some campgrounds are closed as winter approaches, but the Davidson River and North Mills River areas are open year-round.

For more information, see the official website

Congaree National Park, South Carolina

Credit: Glenn Ross Images

Along with dreamy landscape scenes, Congaree offers the largest expanse of old-growth hardwood forest in America. Not to mention, plenty of space to canoe, hike, fish, and camp. There are two campsites open year-round, and free back country camping.

For more information, see the official website.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee

Credit: AndrewSoundarajan

Straddling the border of North Carolina and Tennessee, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is America’s most-visited and one of the most biologically diverse forests in the country. With historic log buildings, plenty of waterfalls, and a heavy dose of refreshing Appalachian Mountain culture, this park has plenty of stunning places to camp. Some close at the end of October, but others (like Cades Cove and Smokemont) are open year-round.

For more information, see the official website.

Fort De Soto Park, Florida

Credit: shakzu

The Sunshine State's Fort De Soto Park covers five islands and 1,136 acres on the Gulf of Mexico. At the heart of the park, Fort De Soto offers a historical attraction, while over 328 species of birds draw the nature-loving crowd. The park has both family camping areas and primitive camping options.

For more information, see the official website.

