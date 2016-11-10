10 Southern Campgrounds You Can Escape To
Assateague Island, Maryland
Assateague Island is a 37-mile-long barrier island off the coast of Maryland and Virginia with beautiful beaches, salt marshes, forests, and bays. Plus, an island where wild horses can roam free. Camping is only allowed on the Maryland side of the island, and is subject to change with weather conditions. During the off season, which is November 16-March 14, sites are first come, first serve.
For more information, see the official website.
Tishomingo State Park, Mississippi
The South’s most scenic parkway runs directly through Tishomingo State Park, which is located in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. Visit this park for timeless, natural beauty. The park offers year-round campgrounds, primitive campsites, cabins, and group camp facilities.
For more information, see the official website.
William B. Bankhead National Forest, Alabama
This expansive National Forest covers 3,5012 acres of waterfalls (rain permitting), hiking trails, improved and primitive campgrounds, plus a lodge with a restaurant. Plan to canoe, picnic, or horseback ride. The improved campgrounds are open through October, but you can access primitive campgrounds with a permit during the off-season.
For more information, see the official website.
Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, Georgia
A refuge and breeding ground for migratory birds and other wildlife, Okefenokee Swamp is like “no place on earth.” The swamp is home to some of the region's most unique wildlife; and endangered species find refuge in the swamps that surround the 120-mile Wilderness trail system. Visitors to this southeast Georgia destination can canoe or kayak along the trail system to designated campsites. Permits are required for camping – but it’s worth investigating.
For more information, see the official website.
Big Bend National Park, Texas
"Magical" is the term often used to describe this West Texas refuge. In fact, it is one of the top 10 places in the world for stargazing, Big Bend has the darkest skies in the lower 48 states and has been designated an International Dark Sky Park. It has three campgrounds, which are open year-round.
For more information, see the official website.
Ozark National Scenic Riverways, Missouri
Ozark is the first of its kind, established to protect a river system that's made up of the Current and Jacks Fork rivers. These spring-fed rivers are not the only attractions – find freshwater springs, caves, and historic sites like Alley Mill, too. There are 7-year-round campgrounds and 10 backcountry sites.
For more information, see the official website.
Pisgah National Forest, North Carolina
Hundreds of trails on this national forest take visitors through the Carolina Hemlocks region, and offer a diverse range of hikes and backpacking opportunities. The area is also known as the Land of the Waterfalls, which sounds like it belongs in a fairytale. Some campgrounds are closed as winter approaches, but the Davidson River and North Mills River areas are open year-round.
For more information, see the official website
Congaree National Park, South Carolina
Along with dreamy landscape scenes, Congaree offers the largest expanse of old-growth hardwood forest in America. Not to mention, plenty of space to canoe, hike, fish, and camp. There are two campsites open year-round, and free back country camping.
For more information, see the official website.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee
Straddling the border of North Carolina and Tennessee, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is America’s most-visited and one of the most biologically diverse forests in the country. With historic log buildings, plenty of waterfalls, and a heavy dose of refreshing Appalachian Mountain culture, this park has plenty of stunning places to camp. Some close at the end of October, but others (like Cades Cove and Smokemont) are open year-round.
For more information, see the official website.
Fort De Soto Park, Florida
The Sunshine State's Fort De Soto Park covers five islands and 1,136 acres on the Gulf of Mexico. At the heart of the park, Fort De Soto offers a historical attraction, while over 328 species of birds draw the nature-loving crowd. The park has both family camping areas and primitive camping options.
For more information, see the official website.