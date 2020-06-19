The Most Hilariously Southern Things You Can Find at Buc-ee’s

Any Texan can tell you: There is no pitstop like a Buc-ee’s pitstop. The chain of Southern convenience stores and gas stations is a sight to behold, with each sprawling store headed up by their jolly cartoon beaver mascot, Buc-ee, and filled with as many eclectic Southern products as one could ever imagine—from regional food that’s actually delicious to souvenirs that prove everything is bigger in Texas. After your first time at a Buc-ee’s, you'll be ruined for the rest of your roadtrippin’ life. Mark our words. No other roadside gas stations can compete. Luckily for Southerners outside the Lone Star State, Buc-ee’s is expanding out of its home state, announcing locations (both upcoming and already open) in Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.

Wondering what makes it so special? Let us introduce you to the most Southern things you can find at Buc-ee’s on your first trip—and all the ones after that. Because you’ll be hooked. Beaver Nuggets for all!

Beaver Nuggets

These bites of caramel, sugar, and butter-coated corn puffs are Buc-ee’s most popular road trip snack, without a doubt. You’ll find these big clear bags full of popped golden nuggets get a huge share of aisle space at each location, making it pretty much impossible to resist picking up a batch.

Dr Pepper Icees

Texas’ oldest soft drink gets plenty of attention here, considering Buc-ee’s is known for having one of the biggest-ever fountain soda bars lined with Icee machines and enough options to make a kid giddy. (And us, too.) Just a little something to cool folks off on a hot Southern day.

Buckets of Bacon Grease

We’re being serious. These big ‘ole buckets are 7.3 pounds each. Each! Everyone’s country grandmama would be very proud. You’ll think it’s so ridiculous—until you bring it to the Dirty Santa party at Christmastime and have the greatest gag gift of all time.

BBQ Counter

Known as the Texas Round Up, Buc-ee’s barbecue counter is lined with all the good stuff and fixings, including brisket, sliced sausage, and smoked turkey—all of which can be turned into a made-to-order sandwich to take on the go. No need to wait in line for famous pulled pork anymore.

Deer Feeders

Buc-ee’s has an exclusive line of deer feeders that can’t be beat in terms of quality and price, which is sort of their “thing.” (They’re also known for having the best deals for cheap ice and deer corn.) Deer feeder from a truck stop? Why not?

Kolaches

This Czech pastry is a classic treat found in Texas Hill Country, and Buc-ee’s makes it so you don’t have to sniff out the secret places to get your fill of the pastry dough filled with sausage and cheese.

Jerky

Southerners love a dried meat snack, and Buc-ee’s jerky section is something any dad would appreciate, with more than a dozen different varieties of Texas-made jerky to choose from. It’s a favorite amongst those with a hankering for a handheld snack for the road, especially when paired with the in-house roasted nuts and potato chips fried on location.

Crawfish Boil Table Top

It doesn’t get more Southern than a table top that fits directly over a trash can in order to make your crawfish boil at home almost too easy to enjoy. It’s not exactly something found at your local gas station, which only makes us want to buy it more.

Homemade Fudge

Every day, Buc-ee’s fills a display with multiple types of fudge made in-house the old-fashioned way. You can even snag a sample if you ask politely. Manners matter down here, after all.

