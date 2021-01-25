Live Out Your Wildest Bridgerton Dreams in This Rentable Texas Castle
Sure, Bridgerton is fictional, historical, and based in London, but don't let that keep you from living out your Shonda Rhimes fantasy right here at home. Fans of the show need not look further than small-town Texas for a stateside slice of Regency Era Britain.
Lords and ladies make haste to tiny Burnet, Texas! Here, just outside the fair city of Austin, you will find an escape worthy of Lady Whistledown herself.
At this 14,000-square-foot, six-bedroom castle, you and 11 of your friends can live like royalty far from meddlesome mamas for a couple of nights. This sprawling Hill Country rental on 133 beautiful acres comes with an oversize main bedroom and bathroom, balconies throughout, and a most diverting 40,000-gallon Koi Pond complete with a waterfall. (The Duke of Hastings not included.)
The property's Vrbo listing boasts "the best views in central Texas," with balcony views of three counties and two lakes on a clear day.
When you get tired of gazing upon the countless artifacts and works of art inside, head outside for a promenade amongst the wildlife. Your neighbors include birds, deer, roadrunners, and "if you're fortunate and quiet enough," you may see extremely rare native wildlife including painted buntings, ringtail cats, hawks, and more.
Looking for a place to honor your inner royalty? Book this Texas castle starting at $2,199/night.