Meet the Boutique Southern Distilleries You Need to Know About

The South is home to some of the best distilleries in the world, with legendary brands like Jack Daniels, Maker's Mark, and Jim Beam poured into glasses in nearly every bar in America and beyond. But lately, a new crop of booze makers are making a name for themselves. These micro-distilleries in every corner of the South are honoring the traditions of the past while blazing exciting new trails of their own. Sure, you’ll find plenty of great booze being made in Tennessee and Kentucky, but you’ll also find incredible spirits crafted in places like Maryland, Florida, and Texas.

Get ready to take a tour of the South’s best craft distilleries. We’ll explore plenty of the high-quality bourbon that put Southern spirits on the map, but also vodka, moonshine, gin, rum, non-alcoholic spirits, and even Vietnamese rice liquor. These are the boutique Southern distilleries you need to know about.