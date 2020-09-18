24 Best Blue Ridge Overlooks for Seeing Mountain Vistas
Panoramas, vistas, overlooks—the Blue Ridge Mountains offer countless places to admire a beautiful view. Whether at a pull-off overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway or along one of the countless hiking trails in the area’s national and state parks, there are sights to see, and they’re calling your name. We’ve chosen a few favorite overlooks to inspire your road tripping this season. They’re beautiful year-round, but they also offer unparalleled points from which to see the leaves change during autumn. Pack up your car, and plan your trip today. You can find a number of interactive maps online that offer a full list of overlooks and their mile markers to help guide a mountain road trip full of panoramas along the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Afton Overlook
Mile Marker 0.2
Elevation 1895’
This Virginia overlook offers views of the Afton Valley and can be found at the north entrance of the Blue Ridge Parkway along the Appalachian Trail.
Rockfish Valley Overlook
Mile Marker 1.5
Elevation 2150’
Rockfish Valley Overlook offers a panoramic view of Rockfish Valley on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Nelson County, Virginia.
Humpback Rocks Overlook
Mile Marker 8.5
Elevation 3080’
A short, popular hike—which begins at a picnic area—leads to the Shenandoah Valley Humpback Rocks and the surrounding views.
Stony Man Overlook
Between Mile Markers 41 and 42
Elevation 3100’
Stony Man Overlook is located on a nature trail along Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park in Northern Virginia.
Back Creek Valley Overlook
Mile Marker 124.4
Elevation 1144’
Back Creek, which meanders through Back Creek Valley, feeds into the Roanoke River. The overlook is a good place to see the foliage turn and is near Pogues Mountain.
Poages Mill Overlook
Mile Marker 129.3
Elevation 2036’
This scenic spot is located in Copper Hill, Virginia, and it gets its name from a 19th century mill that used to be in the area.
Devil’s Backbone Overlook
Mile Marker 143.9
Elevation 2687’
There’s a place to pull off the road and enjoy the view at this overlook near Copper Hill, Virginia. The Pine Spur Overlook is another pull-off vista just a stone’s throw south.
Bluff Mountain Overlook
Mile Marker 243.4
Elevation 3334’
Views of Bluff Mountain and access to hiking trails can be found at this overlook near Laurel Springs, North Carolina. Nearby are also Basin Cove and Otter Creek. (There’s another Bluff Mountain and accomopanying overlook in Virginia at Mile Marker 52.8.)
Thunder Hill Overlook
Mile Marker 290.4
Elevation 3795’
This popular overlook located along the Blue Ridge Parkway has dramatic panorama views of mountains stretching into the distance.
Calloway Peak Overlook
Mile Marker 299.7
Elevation 3798'
A 7.5 mile trail leads to views of Calloway Peak in Grandfather Mountain State Park.
Wilson Creek Valley Overlook
Mile Marker 302.1
Elevation 4356’
Located in Newland, North Carolina, this overlook can be found on the Blue Ridge Parkway at the edge of Grandfather Mountain State Park. Nearby are both the Yonahlossee and Green Mountain Overlooks.
Grandfather Mountain Overlook
Mile Marker 306.6
Elevation 4154’
Located in Grandfather Mountain State Park near Linville, North Carolina, Grandfather Mountain is the highest peak on the Blue Ridge range’s eastern escarpment.
Glassmine Falls Overlook
Mile Marker 361.2
Elevation 5200’
These falls, located in Buncombe County near Barnardsville, North Carolina, flow down to the North Fork Swannanoa River.
Tanbark Ridge Overlook
Mile Marker 376.7
Elevation 3175’
Tanbark Ridge Overlook is located along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Asheville, North Carolina.
Chimney Rock
Mile Marker 384.7
Elevation 1096’
The famed Chimney Rock is a granite outcropping located in Chimney Rock State Park, and it offers incredible views of Lake Lure below.
Mills River Valley Overlook
Mile Marker 404.5
Elevation 4085’
This vista is located at the southern end of Blue Ridge Parkway near Candler, North Carolina.
Buck Springs Gap Overlook
Mile Marker 407.6
Elevation 4980’
This scenic overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway offers a panoramic view of mountains and is located near the start of Buck Spring.
The Cradle of Forestry Overlook
Mile Marker 411
Elevation 4710’
Located near Canton, North Carolina, this vista looks out over an area that was once home to the Biltmore Forestry School.
Pounding Mill Overlook
Mile Marker 413.2
Elevation 4700’
This pull-off overlook, located in Transylvania County, offers dramatic views of the surrounding landscape.
Cherry Cove Overlook
Mile Marker 415.7
Elevation 4327’
This view, which is located near the East Fork Pigeon River, gets its name from the cove below, where black cherry trees grow.
Looking Glass Rock Overlook
Mile Marker 417.0
Elevation 4492’
Looking Glass Rock is a distinctive mountain in Pisgah National Forest that has a bare granite face and is surrounded by hiking trails and overlooks.
Graveyard Fields Overlook
Mile Marker 418.8
Elevation 5120’
This overlook offers views of the Graveyard Fields Valley, a popular hiking area, and its waterfalls.
Village of Saunook Overlook
Mile Marker 440
Elevation 4375’
Located in a grouping of overlooks between NC Highways 23 and 19, the Village of Saunook Overlook offers a view of the small community of Saunook.
Waterrock Knob Overlook
Mile Marker 451.2
Elevation 5820’
This overlook has a view of Waterrock Knob, the 16th highest mountain peak in the Eastern United States.