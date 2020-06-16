Birds You'll See Only in the South

Recently, I told my nature-loving Mama that I had heard so many people were getting interested in bird-watching while they stay home and social-distance that there's a shortage of birdseed. She couldn't believe her ears. "Why, you can grow your own!" she said. "This time of year, my yard is full of things birds like to eat!" Given that Mama has been watching birds of the Southeast—and gardening—her whole life, I don't doubt that. Not that she's above using the store-bought stuff in the wintertime. One cold winter day, Daddy asked her how much money she was spending on birdseed. Without looking up from her magazine, she said, "Not nearly as much as you spend on your horse." Game. Set. Mama.

Have you found yourself getting curious about bird land lately? Clearly, you're not alone. We wondered, now that everybody seems to have binoculars out, if there are birds found only in the South—maybe Florida birds or Texas birds . . . Here are a few beautifully feathered friends—some rare—that may spend time outside the U.S., but when they're here, they're in the South.