Scenic Southern Wineries To Visit In Fall

If you'd like to plan an autumn road trip, set your sights on a Southern winery, where you'll find tasting rooms, picturesque vineyards, and plenty of fall foliage. There are wonderful wineries throughout the South, but some are set absolutely alight with the colors of autumn when the leaves change in the fall. Plan a road trip to one of these wineries and vineyards—from Georgia to Virginia and several states in between—and you'll soon be dreaming about a return trip. These Southern wineries have some of the best fall foliage in the business.

Arrington Vineyards

6211 Patton Rd, Arrington, TN

This stunning 95-acre property can be found 25 miles south of Nashville, Tennessee. Visitors enjoy tastings, live jazz at the vineyard's Music in the Vines events, and views of central Tennessee's autumn scenery.

Big Cork Vineyards

4236 Main St, Rohrersville, MD Once you taste the award-winning wines produced at Big Cork Vineyards in Rohrersville, Maryland, you'll be planning your return trip.

Vineyard Credit: Cavan Images/Getty Images

Chateau Morissette Winery

291 Winery Rd SW, Floyd, VA

Located in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountain region, this spot has river and mountain views in addition to flights of the winery's selection of memorable house wines—including fan favorite The Black Dog.

Childress Vineyards

1000 Childress Vineyards Rd, Lexington, NC

This property belongs to former NASCAR driver Richard Childress, who built a destination for wine lovers looking for tours and tastings as well as memorable meals, which can be found at The Bistro. Visit in September for the annual Grape Stomp Harvest Party.

Crane Creek Vineyards

1040 Crane Creek Rd, Young Harris, GA

Nestled in North Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains near Brasstown Bald, Crane Creek Vineyards is a dreamy destination where visitors are encouraged to pack a picnic and enjoy the surroundings. There are also tasting flights, wine by the glass, and wine by the bottle to experience in the tasting room.

Winery Credit: krblokhin/Getty Images

Raffaldini Vineyards and Winery

450 Groce Rd, Ronda, NC

Visit this North Carolina winery to find Italian-style dry white and red Appassimento wines as well as a landscape of rolling hills and turning leaves. Check the events calendar for seasonal programming.

Stone Tower Winery

19925 Hogback Mountain Rd, Leesburg, VA

Make a visit to Stone Tower Winery to learn about wines steeped in a sense of place. Two tasting rooms—the Tower View Tasting Room for members and the family-friendly Harvest Barn Tasting Room—invite aficionados to spend an afternoon exploring the property's sips and views.

Three Sisters Vineyards and Winery

439 Vineyard Way, Dahlonega, GA

Located in beautiful surroundings along Vineyard Way in Dahlonega, Georgia, Three Sisters Vineyards and Winery invites visitors in for tastings and events. Don't miss the food trucks and live music on the weekends.

Vineyard Credit: Sebastian Condrea/Getty Images

Wildside Winery

5500 Troy Pike, Versailles, KY

Find award-winning wines and lovely scenery at Wildside Winery and Vineyard, which got its start in the 1990s and is located on a 30-acre farm in the heart of Kentucky's horse country.

Wolf Mountain Vineyards

180 Wolf Mountain Trail, Dahlonega, GA

Come to Wolf Mountain Vineyards for the tours and tasting flights, stay for the hillside setting, vineyard café, and award-winning wines—which, the vineyards note, "are produced at the 1,800-foot elevations of the Dahlonega Plateau."

