15 Southern Trips You Need To Plan Once It's Safe To Travel Again

We haven't been able to travel this year due to the ongoing pandemic, but we're constantly dreaming about future travels and the people we'll experience them with. Once it's safe to do so, we're setting our sights on lots of Southern locales. We can't wait to pack our bags and set off for new adventures in cities and small towns, mountains and beaches, rivers and deserts. Wanderlust is at an all time high, so there isn't a place we don't want to see once the pandemic ends and it's safe to travel. We've chosen a few favorites that are at the top of our lists. Take a look at these Southern locations and start daydreaming for trips to take in years to come. 'Tis the season to map out your travel calendar; here's where to go and what to do once we can all travel again.