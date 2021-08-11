The Best Travel Bags That'll Have You Running To Pack for Your Next Holiday

Best Budget-Friendly Travel Bag: Samsonite Omni 2

The infrequent traveler will appreciate this Samsonite suitcase, which is Amazon's choice for carry-on luggage. Don't let the price fool you, though. Just because it clocks in at just over $100 doesn't mean it's no good. It has a polycarbonate exterior like many other options on this list, along with the TSA-approved lock, 360˚ wheels, and a 10-year limited warranty. The only drawback (which the price reflects) is the lack of a power bank for your phone. Nothing's worse than being in an unfamiliar city with a dead phone. However, the suitcase does have a USB port and an easily accessible battery pocket if you want to pick up a power bank for about $20, so the total price is still considerably reasonable.